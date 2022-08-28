Nicola Sturgeon can’t be left to wreak havoc on the UK economy any further.





During the week when Edinburgh should be full of tourists, the bins are overflowing with garbage. An important whiskey industry is under attack from the green lobby. The North Sea’s oil and gas has been bullied, exacerbating the country’s energy crisis, and many islands are now virtually cut off from the rest of the world as ferries are out of service.

The Nicola Sturgeons SNP-Green coalition is increasingly putting the Scottish economy into a bankruptcy basket case. There is a small African dictatorship that seems to operate relatively well.

The problem is that the UK as a whole will eventually have to choose a tab for Scotland’s mismanagement of its own affairs.

Whiskey is one of the UK’s largest exports. We all need gas that can flow from the North Sea oil field. If tourism stagnates, thousands of businesses will go bankrupt, making them more dependent on handouts from the UK Treasury.

If Scotland can’t manage its economy better than this, the time has come to deprive its delegated administration of powers over taxes, planning and industrial policy.

With soaring inflation, out of control energy rates and an upcoming recession, the outlook for the UK economy, along with most developed countries, is more bleak than at any time in the last half century. But despite this background and the challenges everyone will face in the months to come, it appears that the Scottish government, Nicola Sturgeons, has decided to accept the bad situation and make it worse.

The Edinburgh Festival had to be one of the country’s showcases, attracting visitors from all over the world and putting it on the world stage, especially since it was the first official Jamboree since the pandemic.

Instead, it has turned into a foul-smelling mess with bin workers on strike as the administration loses control over public sector workers. The fireworks display at the end of the festival was also canceled, probably because there was not enough time to plan after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. really! – But you must have been lucky because a stray rocket could easily set fire to a street overflowing with garbage. No one will be surprised if people don’t come back next year.

Likewise, one might think of the whiskey industry as an internationally known product and a jewel of the Scottish economy that cannot be replicated anywhere else.

Instead, the current SNP/Green Government is “reviewing” the possible restrictions. Obviously there is “methane emissions” from certain malts. It’s hard to imagine President Macron’s banning of champagne because it wasn’t enough to combat climate change, but since this is Scotland, we’re interested in any exports it produces.

We already know painfully well that the North Sea oil and gas industry has seen a disgraceful decline over the past five years and that SNP governments are plaguing businesses in new developments and making and contributing to making the country dangerously dependent on imported energy and gas. Now to the huge bills everyone has to pay.

Among other things, many islands are now almost cut off from the mainland, ferries are pulled for repairs, food rations are imminent, and SNPs are burning to pour money into replacements they’re really unlikely to get. built.

And, of course, anyone working in Scotland already has to pay higher top tax rates to enjoy the privilege of doing so, while businesses face a bewilderingly high number of charges, costs and liabilities, and per capita deficits are at all-time highs. More than 2,000. The list goes on.

The Nicolas Sturgeon SNP-Green administration has become increasingly anti-business and anti-corporate over the years. result? Scotland is facing an even more serious economic crisis than any other country has experienced.

We’ve definitely reached a point where the British government has to say it’s good enough. This country can’t afford more years of economic vandalism.

If one department of the company is going out of business, causing huge losses to the rest of the business, the chief executive will step in and fix the problem. If local councils overrun budgets, drive out businesses and punish successful local industries, we wouldn’t expect it to go unchecked. In fact, there is no reason for the Scottish administration to change, and there is no reason why the handover agreement that Tony Blair agreed to over 20 years ago should be considered blasphemy. If it doesn’t work (and obviously doesn’t) you should briefly explain it.

For now, there is only one way out of the chaos. Westminster must regain power over taxes, levies, plans and everything that affects business. Of course, nationalists will complain about it. But they can call for another referendum on independence. If you think about it, you’ll do it anyway, so it makes little difference. If the people of Scotland agree, they can vote.

The important point is this. The decisions the Edinburgh government makes now will affect the competitiveness of the UK as a whole. Taxpayers across the country should choose the tab.

It is unacceptable for Sturgeon and her green allies to damage the economy on this scale. We must deprive the administration of economic power and put in its place a reasonable pro-business, pro-business, pro-growth policy. Britain’s most prosperous area before it’s too late.

