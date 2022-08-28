McDonald’s UK menu prices Explanation: How much does it cost to eat at a fast food restaurant?





McDonald’s is a fast food restaurant of choice for many people, but do you know how much each of your favorite menu items cost?

Maccies is the perfect place to dine on the cheap, with snacks and deals starting under 99p.

One

The regular Big Mac will leave you behind. 3.49Credit: Getty

The chain also runs regular promotions.

And you can even get freebies if you know the right place.

McDonald’s, for example, has launched its annual Monopoly game, where you can put stickers on menu items and display all kinds of merchandise.

But to eat any day, you have to eat out.

The price is still very affordable and you don’t have to break the burst to pick something up.

Here’s a look at the prices of some of the fast food chains’ favorites in the UK.

What are the McDonald’s menus and prices?

McDonald’s menus are the same across the UK. Stock and ice cream machines are acceptable, but prices vary.

In central London, Big Mac sets a minimum of $3.99 for a single item, but in Slough the same item costs roughly $3.49.

We’ve listed prices at Slough High Street, the cheapest McDonald’s, but may be higher at local restaurants.

According to the McDonald’s app, six chicken nuggets are $3.49, nine are $3.79, and 20 are $4.59.

You only need 99p for a small portion of fries, 1.39 for a medium, and 1.69 for a large box.

The kids’ favorite Happy Meal is 2.79.

McDonald’s today’s pack is 1.99 alone or 3.59 with a big meal.

Spicy Veggie One or Garlic Mayo One on Mondays and BBQ Bacon & Chicken One on Tuesdays.

They have Sweet Chili Chicken on Wednesdays and BBQ Bacon & Chicken One or Spicy Veggie One on Thursdays.

McDonald’s sells 1 Sweet Chili Chicken on Friday for $1.99, 1 Garlic Mayo on Saturday and 1 Sweet Chili Chicken on Sunday.

The new Spicy Spanish Stack burgers are available for meals on 5.19 and 6.59.

Chicken Fiesta costs 5.19 for a standalone burger and 6.59 for a meal.

You can also buy 4 Halloumi Fries for 2.49.

Sweet lovers can enjoy the standard McFlurry flavor for 99p. These include Smarties, Oreo, Malteasers and Dairy Milk options.

Fast food chains regularly update their menus, usually every six weeks.

A great way to save is to download and use MyMcdonald’s app to get 20% off your first order.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards is available to all McDonald’sapp users and customers can now earn and redeem points through a loyalty scheme.

The app also features MyMcdonald’s rewards program where you can get a free 6th coffee after drinking your 5th.

The app allows you to collect points for each order and later use them as rewards at multiple restaurants of your choice.

What time does McDonald’s lunch menu start and end?

Timetables may vary by restaurant, but usually most Maccies start lunch at 11am.

That’s when the restaurant stops serving breakfast, so this will be your last chance to get a breakfast McMuffin or hash brown.

McDonald’s continues to serve lunch menus until closing time.

More information on opening hours can be found in our guide here.

How to Create Your Own McDonald’s Guide

