US warships cross the Taiwan Strait; China says troops are on ‘high alert’

The United States sent two warships to the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such operation since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei earlier this month sparked tensions.

While the US Navy said the missile cruisers were on a routine transit and crossed international waters, the Chinese military said it was following the warships and its troops would remain on high alert, ready. to thwart any provocation.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, monitoring the situation, said eight Chinese military vessels and 23 aircraft were detected in the area on Sunday.

Taiwan says military drills show China preparing to invade

The USS Chancellorsville and USS Antietam, part of the 7th Fleet, transited through a corridor in the strait that lies beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal state, the US Navy said in a statement.

The transit of ships through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US military flies, sails and operates wherever international law permits.

Taiwan, which is separated from China by a strait of about 100 miles, is home to 23 million people. Beijing considers the democratically governed island as its territory.

The Chinese military criticized the United States for publicly publicizing the operation. Shi Yi, senior colonel and spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement that the Chinese military was monitoring and monitoring the security of the passage of US warships along the route and controlling all movements of the two American warships.

The United States and other nations have periodically crossed the strait in the past, drawing harsh responses from China, although such crossings have not taken place as China has conducted military exercises in the waterway after the visit of Pelosi (D-California).

China launches military drills around Taiwan after Pelosis visit

In a Washington Post op-ed, Pelosi said his visit was to honor promises to stand by Taiwan, calling it an island of resilience. The United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan and has long maintained a policy of strategic ambiguity over the extent of its aid, deliberately blurring what it would do if Taiwan came under military attack.

Senator Blackburn calls Taiwan a country during meeting with Tsai

Days before Pelosis Taiwan’s trip, Chinese leader Xi Jinping asked President Biden to prevent the visit, according to White House officials. But Biden told Xi he couldn’t, despite concerns from US defense and other officials about the trip’s potential repercussions.

Since Pelosis’ visit to Taipei, other U.S. lawmakers have followed suit, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). In a tweet, she called Taiwan a free and independent nation and referred to it in passing as a country when she met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen last week.

In a further show of support, the United States and Taiwan also announced this month that they would begin formal trade talks together in the fall.

