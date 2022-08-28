US reportedly rejects three Iranian demands -Tehran Daily





Unconfirmed parts of the US response to Iran in the nuclear talks have been leaked to Tehran, showing Washington’s rejection of three key Iranian demands.

The conservative government-controlled newspaper Jomhuriyeh Eslami (Islamic Republic) on Sunday published parts of the US response to Iran’s demands that were sent by European Union mediators. The newspaper said the text was published in the media, which means it may have been leaked on social media, and there is no certainty whether it actually reflects the content of the states’ secret response. -United.

According to Jomhuriyeh Eslami, the United States appears to have rejected three demands deemed important by Iran.

The newspaper adds that if indeed the leaked text reflects the US response, then 16 months of nuclear talks have again hit a snag and there won’t be a signing ceremony anytime soon.

An Iranian demand related to the guarantees it sought was granted, namely the submission of the new agreement to the US Congress for approval. But this vague purported promise from the Biden administration doesn’t say whether the deal will go to the Senate or both houses of Congress. It also does not say in what legal form the question will be put to the vote.

If it’s true that there will be a vote in Congress, what if the deal doesn’t make it through the Senate where Republicans can get a majority on this issue. Even if the agreement is presented for a non-binding vote and it fails, the objective of giving a guarantee to Iran will be defeated.

The Biden administration has rejected an Iranian request for the United States to guarantee that Western companies will do business with Iran. The so-called US response said the US would allow all companies except those under sanctions to do business with Iran, but it cannot force private companies to interact with the Islamic Republic.

Iranian negotiators are well aware that a Western government cannot force private companies to do business with a country if they do not want to, and one can assume that this request is probably made to be rejected, so Tehran can ask for something else.

The second Iranian request rejected by the Biden administration is for the United States to issue insurance to multinational companies that would do business with Iran after the agreement. Iran has demanded that if the United States withdraws from the nuclear deal again, these companies be compensated. Washington responded that it was beyond the powers of the president, and Biden can only give official assurances as long as he remains president and not beyond.

The third allegedly rejected Iranian request is related to SWIFT, the international bank transfer system. Iran has lost the privilege of using the mechanism since 2018, when the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed sanctions. This makes trading and investing extremely difficult.

In its response, the United States said that Washington cannot guarantee the Iranians’ return to SWIFT because it has not agreed to financial reforms demanded by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international watchdog. based in Paris that demands financial transparency from countries, anti-corruption measures and laws prohibiting the financing of terrorism.

Iran has been dragging its feet since 2017 to approve the measures demanded by the FATF and is blacklisted along with North Korea.

Revelations that the United States has rejected three Iranian demands have dimmed hopes in Tehran for a quick deal. The Iranian currency which had initially risen 15% against the US dollar fell again.

