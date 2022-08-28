Ozzy Osbourne returns to England ‘tired’ of US shooting | Entertainment and art news





Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne return to England.

The 73-year-old rock star lives in Los Angeles but says she’s “tired” of mass shootings in the United States.

Married in 1982, Sharon and Ozzy have lived in Beverly Hills with their three children for over 25 years.

The Birmingham-born star also told The Observer that he did not want to die in the United States and be buried in Forest Lawn, a California cemetery favored by many celebrities.

Hollywood movie stars, including Clark Gable, Elizabeth Taylor, and Humphrey Bogart, are all buried here.

Ozzy said: “Everything is ridiculous there. I’m tired of people getting killed every day. God knows how many people were shot in school shootings.

“And there was a mass shooting in Vegas at that concert. It was crazy x********.”

“I don’t want to die in America,” he added. “I don’t want to be buried in the damn Forest Lawn.

“I am British. I want to go back, but if my wife says she has to go to live in Timbuktu, I will go.

“But, no, it’s time to go home.”

Image: The Osbournes: From left, Aimee, Sharon, Ozzy, Kelly, Jack and Louis (sons from Ozzy’s first marriage)

‘Nothing is united’ about America

Ozzy last returned to England earlier this month and delighted fans with a surprise appearance at the Closing Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

In 2020, he revealed that he had Parkinson’s. He was diagnosed with a degenerative disease in 2003.

However, Sharon said the decision to return to the UK had nothing to do with his diagnosis.

“I thought people would think that way. It’s not. It’s now. Now, America has changed tremendously,” she said.

“America is not America at all. There is no unity. It is a very strange place to live now.”

The couple had previously said they could return to the UK due to US tax hikes.

To return to his 120-year-old second-class home in Buckinghamshire, he dug a swimming pool, installed air conditioning, and built a studio where Ozzy could make music.

They are said to be making a comeback in February next year.

Ozzy, also known as the Prince of Darkness, is a heavy metal band Black Sabbath formed in 1969 with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward. He was the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath.

In the early 2000s, they brought MTV cameras into their homes and, along with Sharon and their youngest two children, Kelly and Jack, created the hit reality show The Osbournes that made Ozzy famous for a whole new generation.

The show featured some of the family’s major life events, including Sharon’s battle with cancer and the aftermath of Ozzy’s nearly fatal four-wheeled motorcycle accident in 2003.

Ozzy is the 13th solo album with the participation of Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck, late Foo Fighters drummers Taylor Hawkins and Eric Clapton, on September 9th. Patient Number 9 will be released.

