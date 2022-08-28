US Open 2022 women’s odds, picks, predictions: Proven tennis expert loses Iga Swiatek in best bets





It’s expected to be Serena Williams’ swansong at the 2022 US Open, but several Americans are hoping to pick up the slack this week at Flushing Meadows. Sloane Stephens became the first American since 1998 without the Williams surname to win the US Open when she won the title in 2017. Venus Williams won in New York in 2000 and 2001, and Serena is a six-time champion. She won the first of her 23 Grand Slam titles at the 1999 US Open and won her last title at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 2014. The 40-year-old is probably playing her last tournament and is unlikely to challenge for the title, and Venus is also far in the draw for the 2022 US Open. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys are among the American favorites, although Sofia Kenin is also in the draw. She is the last American to win a Grand Slam crown, at the 2020 Australian Open. In a very open draw headlined by French Open champion Iga Swiatek and former No. Simona Halep, this could be a crazy week.

Swiatek is the +350 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook’s latest US Open 2022 women’s odds. Halep is the second favorite at +750, with Gauff at +1400. Defending champion Emma Raducanu (+2000) and Naomi Osaka (+2000) are also among the top contenders for the 2022 US Open draw, while Williams is a +5000 long shot. Other Americans include Pegula (+2500), Keys (+3500), Amanda Ansimova (+4000), Stephens (+6500), Danielle Collins (+8000) and Kenin (+10000). Before making any tennis picks for the US Open 2022, you need to see who is backing tennis expert Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After arriving in the United States, he trained with renowned coach Nick Bollettieri at the IMG Academy in Florida and competed against players like Robert Farah, now one of the best doubles players in the world.

Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing a tennis bet. It studies current form, player tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. This systematic approach helped Onorato go 69-46 – up 54.98 units – from January to July.

Now Onorato has broken down the latest US Open 2022 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. Head over to SportsLine to see them.

Top US Open 2022 Women’s Predictions

A shocking choice from Onorato: the expert loses Swiatek, even if the Polish star is the favorite and the world No. 1 player. She is also the only active player with more than one Grand Slam in the past two years. Both were at Roland Garros, and she is 28-5 on hard courts this season, so she deserves to be the favorite, but this tournament is wide open on the women’s side. Swiatek dominated on a 37-game winning streak until Roland Garros, but she took a step back.

She won three consecutive hard-court tournaments as part of her winning streak, and the French Open was also part of that. She was knocked out in the third round at Wimbledon and hasn’t reached a semi-final since. She was sent home in the third round in Cincinnati, where she lost to Madison Keys, and 15th-placed Beatriz Haddad Maia beat her at the same stage in Toronto. The 21-year-old has been complaining about the use of balls in New York so she might be in the wrong frame of mind right now. Find out who he supports here.

The best female picks of the US Open 2022

Instead, Onorato backs an underdog that would make it over 20-1. This player has been trending up since the start of the season and has beaten several top 10 players. She is a dark horse to get a stunning result at Flushing Meadows. You really need to see his picks and analysis on SportsLine before making any US Open 2022 bets.

So who wins the 2022 US Open women’s singles title? And what long shot could make a serious run for the Grand Slam trophy? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato’s bets for the US Open 2022, all from the tennis expert who knows the game from a player’s perspective.

