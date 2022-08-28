Dominic Thiem returns as US Open champion: ‘It will never get old’ | ATP circuit





Dominic Thiem calls the US Open one of his favorite tournaments and New York one of his favorite cities. This year, the Austrian is more excited than ever to arrive at Flushing Meadows.

After missing the 2021 edition due to a wrist injury, Thiem will return to the scene as a first-time US Open champion.

“It doesn’t get old and I don’t think it will ever get old [saying that]. It will always be special and it will always be there, which makes me very happy,” Thiem told ATPTour.com. “But at the same time, sport is a very fast activity and everyone is hungry every day. I have no advantage because I am a champion.

Two years ago, Thiem was riding higher than ever. In his fourth major final, the Austrian beat Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) to lift the trophy in New York. He had also beaten Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the semi-finals and was the No. 3 player in Pepperstone’s ATP rankings. Later that season, Thiem defeated Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal en route to the Nitto ATP Finals championship match.

Dominic Thiem” />Photo credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesBut the last 14 months have been difficult for the 17 titles of the tour. Last June, Thiem suffered a wrist injury during a competition in Mallorca, which has been away from competition for nine months.

Fans are used to Thiem dominating his opponents using his physical base game, which features relentless attacks with heavy groundstrokes to the head. But in 2022, it took time for Thiem to get back to his best. Although he showed flashes of genius, the 28-year-old’s deepest run was in the semi-finals at Gstaad.

It’s a moment that requires perseverance, a quality that Thiem has shown a lot in the past. His game at Flushing Meadows proved that. Just look at his stay in New York two years ago.

Thiem lost to Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 1-6 in his opening match at the Western & Southern Open, held that year at Flushing Meadows.

“The score was devastating, 2 and 1,” Thiem recalled. “It was difficult because normally you lose, you go to another place. You do the reset, but there everything stayed the same. I remember I had taken a day or two off. Obviously, he there was a bubble so i just stayed in the hotel, watched tv, trying to find some entertainment.

Thiem confidently shook off the disappointment of that loss and reached the US Open final with a single set loss. He woke up on September 13, 2020 like it was any other day. After failing in his first three Grand Slam finals, Thiem was given another shot at great glory.

“I remember [that morning] quite well, actually. I just remember it was a normal morning. The warm-up was very good with [coach] Nico Massu. I had a great feeling. It wasn’t that different from the other three Grand Slam finals I’ve been to,” Thiem said. “The bad things started when the game started. All of a sudden I was incredibly nervous, incredibly tight.

A great opportunity to realize a dream suddenly slipped away. Zverev took a 6-2, 6-4 lead inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, where there were no fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last thing Thiem was going to do against Zverev was to stop giving his all no matter what deficit he was facing.

“I tried to relax and say to myself, ‘If I don’t relax now, if I don’t relax now, I’m going to lose anyway,'” Thiem recalled. “It’s kind of the last chance I have to release the handbrake, play more aggressively, play faster.”

Thiem had to win three straight sets to claim the biggest victory of his career. He managed to get a break in the third and stick to it, making the first step in his comeback. His coach, Nicolas Massu, remembers seeing the momentum of the match turn at that moment.

“I think it changed everything for him. Maybe when you’re two sets down you watch the game and start thinking you’re way off,” Massu said. “When you break and you’re almost about to win the third set and you’re down two sets to one, you don’t see it that far. If you win the third set, you have a chance.

Thiem fully seized the momentum and stormed into the fourth set. But the roller coaster was far from over, despite it being the final set. Zverev served for the championship at 5-3, before Thiem recovered and served for the trophy at 6-5. Neither of the two men converted. Massu was out of his seat after almost every point.

“The [players] felt like, ‘Maybe it’s time for me to win a Grand Slam.’ That’s also why I think it was a close game on both sides. Dominic was tighter at the start and Sascha was playing better at the start,” Massu recalled. “Then Dominic started to play better and Sascha started to get tight as he was about to win. But in the end the only difference in the game was two points. Sometimes those two points go from your side and sometimes they go to the other side.

“The good thing for us and for Dominic is that this time was for him.”

Despite blowing a 6/4 lead in the final set tie-break, Thiem won the battle of wills and fell on his back in disbelief after Zverev missed a final backhand wide.

It was an example of what is possible if you don’t give up. That’s why, despite the last difficult 14 months, Thiem is delighted to keep pushing to not only get back to his best, but to strive to do even better.

“The lesson I learned is that there is always light at the end of the tunnel, even when you don’t think there is, even when things are very, very difficult, when there is a lot of pain or when it feels like there’s no way to go,” Thiem said. “I’ve had that feeling quite often, especially at the start of the wrist injury. But somehow, after a while, there is always a small step forward.

“To see those little positive things, it’s very important and it’s not just in tennis or sports, but in all of life.”

