From blackouts to battle rhythms, Britain’s full contingency plan for winter gas shortages





How will emergencies be handled?

Stage 1

In Wilcocks webinar, even step 1 with a breaking news banner at the bottom of the slide looks scary. Ive ridiculed this as a bit of a newsreel. So when we get to this stage, we can expect to see what happens in the public eye, he tells the audience.

Wilcock said the first thing to consider in a stage 1 emergency is how to get more gas to the network. It has the ability to account for gases that are slightly outside the normal margin of quality specifications. This means using more abundant gas than usual, as it is better to have a widely accepted gas for 90% of home boilers and industrial processes than there is a pressure loss.

The Network Emergency Coordinator will look for any gas stored on the local network, but Wilcock admits that these reserves are currently scarce. It would ask gas suppliers to use force majeure breaches to conserve supply, but admit once again that this is raking in barrels.

Now is the time to make a public petition to the common people to reduce their consumption if possible. In this early stage, perhaps the energy company has to do with giving consumers advice on how to save gas, just like the water company did in the summer.

According to the National Grids contingency plan, appeals may include broadcasting via radio or television or related social media use. Posters and flyers should also be used. Wilcock said it was planned years ago that loudspeakers would roam the streets in National Grid vans.

National Grids webinar slides from Phase 2 of the Gas Supply Emergency (i Screenshot)

Step 2

Time for word B: This is when electricity will begin to be distributed and a pre-announced outage may begin.

In the second phase of the emergency, network emergency coordinators could ban gas exports to Europe, although Ireland will not be blocked given how interconnected the system is with the UK. Even if Jenny Phillips or one of her agents isn’t very profitable, they can force the gas supplier to work at full capacity. However, the biggest impact is what is known as load balancing.

It’s a blunt tool, Wilcock said. The largest consumers of gas, including power plants and heavy industry, will say: You must stop consuming gas as soon as possible and you will be prosecuted if you do not comply.

Hospitals, nursing homes, and other organizations that consume large amounts of gas but whose supply outages can be life threatening are protected from gas outages. Companies that are likely to lose more than 50 meters or suffer damage, such as glass factories and metal-making furnaces, are also exempted.

The gas supply continues to homes and businesses as well, but it can have a significant impact on our daily lives in other ways. This would absolutely cause power system stress, Wilcock admitted. 30% of the total gas network demand is power generation.

At this stage, he said, the home may need power loss through dark peaks in the midnight sense to protect the gas network.

Electricity is of course important, but gas comes first in this situation, he explained. If there is a power outage in your home and the power comes back on, you can turn the light switch back on. You may need to reset the cooker clock, but mostly it worked. If your home loses gas pressure, it can take days or weeks before an engineer can re-supply that supply.

Just like gas, electricity can be imported. The UK has been a net importer of electricity since 2010. But suddenly buying huge amounts of electricity in Europe will cost you a fortune. For example, a surge in demand during the heat wave in July caused concerns about power outages in southeast London, which forced National Grid to buy electricity in Belgium at 5,000% of the average price, which is this year’s average of 9,724.54 per megawatt-hour. It became 178.

The level of solicitation from the common people will also go up one step further. Wilcock said, “We can formally object to reducing our use of gas or, in the most severe cases, to object to stopping our use of gas. This is most likely going to be over a period of time to balance peaks in gas demand,” Wilcock said. Big.

Just as the government feared introducing social distancing rules too early in the early days of the pandemic, people doubted how long they could hold out, so the same concerns exist with gas supply emergencies. The National Grids Emergency Procedures document warns: It is expected that the effectiveness of public appeals will diminish over time, which will require frequent repetition and intensification, and eventually the reduction in demand from appeals may not be sufficient. .

The National Grid slides in the third and most severe phase of the gas supply emergency (i screenshot).

Step 3

Wilcocks imagined that TV news banners could be read coldly on slides at this stage of his speech. It says: British homes will be quarantined from gas supply until the end of the day. The tab turns off in everyday language. 80% of UK homes use gas for heating, so the effects of midwinter can be devastating.

Such isolation is not done unnecessarily by any means, Wilcock said. We know that a gas outage will have a very big impact on the public, especially since we expect it to be very cold outside when we do this, but it will take several days to get back.

An industry source explained: The system must be safely purged of air and the gas supply restored. Reconnecting these supplies will require a gas safety technician to visit the property in person. A lot of the population has been removed. In Scotland’s Falkirk region, 8,000 properties were out of gas for up to three days after a network outage in 2019.

Wilcock said: Wednesday we’re pushing absolutely every single tool before we get to this stage, and the difference in safety risks from the loss of the two fuels means there will be massive power system stress before isolating gas consumers. I am expecting it.

