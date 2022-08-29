50,000 Ukrainian refugees in the UK will face a homeless disaster next year | Ukraine





The government has warned that a shocking 50,000 Ukrainian refugees in the UK could become homeless next year, but ministers are refusing to offer a new aid package to offset the impending crisis.

As the cost of living crisis looms and the war with Russia shows no end in sight, fears are growing that the government will unravel housing plans for Ukraine next month after refugees complete their first six-month placement with their hosts without alternative accommodation.

While Boris Johnson has framed Britain’s response to a Russian invasion a triumph in principle, many organizations warn that the government’s key response to the conflict refugee crisis could trigger a disastrous increase in homelessness.

A total of 83,900 refugees have arrived under the Ukrainian Families Assistance Plan, which began in March. Refugees received $350 a month connected to supporters who agreed to house them for six months.

Not all matches were successful. According to government data, 1,335 Ukrainian families have been registered as homeless since the war began in February, including those with 945 children.

This number is expected to surge from next month. According to an analysis by the children’s charity Barnardos, Labour and Liberal Democratic, feedback from refugee donors suggests that between 15,000 and 21,000 Ukrainians could become homeless by the winter, and that number could rise to over 50,000 by the middle of next year.

One group, Refugees at Home, said the figure could be much higher because of a combination of pressures from energy rates, inflation and interest rate hikes.

Shadow Leveling Minister Lisa Nandy said: These shocking figures show the scale of the crisis for families of refugees who came to Britain to escape the Putin War.

When Secretary Michael Gove unveiled the plan in March, Nandy asked what the plan was when Congress stopped funding, but she didn’t get a reply. When the Observer asked the government on Saturday about the rate of homelessness among Ukrainian refugees, she declined to provide the figures.

James Jamieson, president of the Local Government Association, which represents Britain’s more than 330 parliaments, warns that if the original sponsorship fails, even if Ukrainians can find new hosts, they will face serious problems. I did.

Even if a rematch is possible, he said, there is a significant risk that many Ukrainian families may have to appear homeless due to a lack of sponsors or other options.

Last week, refugee minister Lord Harrington said that monthly payments to UK hosts should double to 700 after six months to offset cost of living problems. However, Harrington does not have the authority to implement the hike, and the Treasury has so far denied it. The government is currently asking existing hosts to allow Ukrainians to stay for more than six months, and is seeking new sponsors.

In many cases, the six-month period expires in mid-September, and a significant percentage of hosts say they will have to withdraw without further government support. Some warn that attracting new hosts will be quite difficult.

Stanislav Ben of Opora, a charity that has brought about 8,000 Ukrainians to the UK, said:

The government said on Saturday that it was reviewing the level of support for the plan, but no new or improved support is available yet.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: It is important for the government to step forward to provide more support. Ukrainian families have come to our country in search of help and stability, and the government must act now to provide financial support and support for hosts to continue living, and to prevent a disastrous increase in homelessness.

Kitty Hamilton of Vigil for Visas said the visa period for Ukrainian refugees should be extended to three years.

The government’s promise was three years instead of six months, so we need a long-term plan that doesn’t waste the goodwill of many people. The plan was offered for the first six months, which meant it gave the government an opportunity to come up with a more substantive plan and end the aggression. But nothing happened.

Hamilton is part of a group of backers at Crouch End in London, which manages 400 hosts and is so concerned about the number that might leave the plan in six months, so he will meet with the local MP this week to discuss the matter.

Nandy added: British households across Britain increased while the government was in hiding. No more delays, no more sticking around. Adequate planning is needed to accommodate and support refugees.

Robina Qureshi, CEO of Positive Action in Housing, said she was concerned about a massive homelessness crisis at the end of the first six months.

A government spokesperson said: City councils have a duty to ensure that families do not have a roof. We gave them 10,500 per person to cover their expenses, and in the rare case of sponsorship failures they could access a rematch service to find new sponsors. We have already taken action to ensure that 350 audit payments are tax-free and continue to monitor and review the assistance provided.

They added that they are working closely with parliament to ensure that Ukrainians have access to suitable housing if they decide to move.

We thought we would come back to Ukraine in six months because the war would be over. Olha Plyushch and her daughter Sandra are at risk of losing their home as British patrons are moving in. Photo: Antonio Olmos/Observer

Olha Plyushch, 36, a refugee from Kyiv, who is advising Ukrainians arriving in the UK from the Ukrainian Institute and Opora charities in London, has made the rental process a vicious cycle as refugees cannot pay large deposits. said. If you do not have a UK work history or guarantor.

She is already homeless and knows people who are sleeping on a friend’s sofa because their quarters have collapsed. In rare cases, she said, British-Ukrainian diaspora members who can afford it are helping refugees by renting out entire homes and renting out rooms.

I know there are Ukrainians who have money to pay their monthly rent. However, they have to pay the rent in advance for between 6 and 12 months. It’s a lot of money, so many Ukrainians can’t afford it.

They have a job and have money to pay on a monthly basis, but a 12-month upfront payment is way too much.

This is a very uncertain situation as September and October are actually when this six-month sponsorship ends. But to be honest, I can speak for myself and for many Ukrainians. When we decided to come here we were all planning to go back to Ukraine within 6 months because we all believed the war would be over.

But it is not. Many families are very confused right now because things didn’t go as we planned.

Plyushch himself finds himself in a housing dilemma because his patrons are moving from London. Her 12-year-old daughter has a seat at a school in Sidcup, but she has not been able to secure a place at her school in Tunbridge Wells, the town where her hosts are moving.

I can’t be angry. I don’t have the energy to do that. I am only trying to stay alive. Olha Apramova and her daughter Alina, refugees from Kyiv. Photo: Antonio Olmos/Observer

They didn’t know what to do when Olha Apramova and her 9-year-old daughter Alinas Homes for Ukraine sponsorship collapsed in July with text messages less than a month later.

Apriamova, 34, whose husband died in the war in June, wrote to friends and was offered temporary shelter in a two-bedroom apartment that now lives in five people.

But finding something permanent is proving impossible. Every time she sees her apartment, her landlord tells her that she won’t rent to her refugees.

On the other hand, to get a job as a plastic surgeon in the UK, you have to go through a lot of procedures and tests.

Alina, in poor mental health after a rocket attack in Kyiv, has been out of school since February 23. Until recently, she couldn’t even go to the bathroom, couldn’t be alone, and had little contact with other children.

Now, Apramova, who wants to stay in London, is exhausted and not sure what to do next. I can’t be angry and I can’t be angry. Because it doesn’t have the power to do that. I’m just trying to stay alive and safe.

She added: I cannot return to Ukraine. I don’t know what I have, the memory and that’s all. Everything has trampled your life, your family, your work … Always, every day, several times a day we hear a rocket signal. Can you imagine

