Britain’s largest warship HMS Prince of Wales crashes off the South Coast shortly after leaving for the United States | UK News





Britain’s largest battleship broke down on the south coast shortly after it began sailing where it was billed as a “landmark mission” to the United States.

A spokesperson said the HMS Prince of Wales, the second of the Royal Navy’s two aircraft carriers, is experiencing “new mechanical problems”. We are investigating the issue.

The £3 billion carrier, which was only fully operational last year, is said to be moored southeast of the Isle of Wight while investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Royal Navy said: “HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast training area while conducting an investigation into an emerging machine problem.”

The issue was first reported by the UK Defense Journal, an online news site focused on defense issues, citing unconfirmed reports of damage to the starboard propeller shaft.

A second specialized news site, Navy Lookout, said the 65,000-ton-class ship suffered “significant technical flaws.”

“If the problem turns out to be serious, this is very unfortunate and it goes without saying that it is not a good look for RN. [Royal Navy]” reported.

Image: Ship has ‘new mechanical problems’. Photo: British Navy

The warship departed from nearby Portsmouth on Saturday for a mission the Royal Navy described as “shaping the future of stealth jet and drone operations on the North American coast and the Caribbean coast”.

If the journey continues, the carrier will visit New York, Halifax in Canada and the Caribbean to operate fifth-generation F-35 high-speed jets and drones from deck.

Commander Colonel Richard Hewitt, in a statement commemorating the departure, said before the mechanical failure occurred: However, we will strengthen our close cooperation with our closest allies.

“From operating the F35 Lightning and drones to hosting the Atlantic Future Forum, all of this would not have been possible without the efforts of the amazing crew in first deployment with the Royal Navy.”

The HMS Prince of Wales leads the aircraft carrier task group and deploys an air group consisting of frigates, tankers, helicopters and drones.

F-35 fighters will join the fleet in the United States.

