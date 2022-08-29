HMS Prince of Wales suffers from propeller shaft problems





The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is said to have suffered damage to its propeller shaft near the Isle of Wight.

The warship is currently anchored while investigating potential damage. I contacted the Ministry of Defense and informed them.

“The HMS PRINCE OF WALES sailed from Portsmouth remains in the South Coast Athletic Area.”

According to one source, divers were sent to check what was wrong after a problem was discovered on board, and once they returned they were concerned about the starboard propeller shaft. I’ve been told that the shaft itself appears to be damaged, but I don’t think it’s appropriate to comment on the extent of the potential damage at this stage, as the details of the damage cannot be ascertained.

It is not known at this time whether the ships will have to go together to solve this problem.

The ship was to be deployed to the United States on a mission the British Navy described as “a groundbreaking mission to shape the future of stealth jet and unmanned aerial vehicle operations on the coast of North America and the Caribbean”.

The ship was to visit New York, Halifax, Canada, and the Caribbean. The next three months will see Prince of Wales and her escorts working closely with US allies as they “operate F-35B jets and unmanned systems that will define the future of British naval aviation”.

As seen above, the vessel appears to have stalled while performing a maneuver on the Isle of Wight and is currently moored.

Earlier this week, the ship’s original departure was delayed and a family member of the crew reported a technical flaw that caused the delay.

HMS Prince of Wales has recently returned from Spain.

Carriers have been busy lately. The HMS Prince of Wales returned to Portsmouth in June after participating in Spanish naval exercises off the Atlantic coast to “strengthen security and the ability of NATO allies to operate together in the region.”

The carrier participated in a “show of power”, operating the carrier with the Spanish flagship Juan Carlos I and serving as command and control officer of the multinational NATO force. The carrier is currently the leading vessel in the NATO response force, which could theoretically be deployed in the short term to respond to global events.

As above, this article will be updated when the scope of the problem becomes clear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/hms-prince-of-wales-suffers-propeller-shaft-issue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos