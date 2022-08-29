UK corner shop calls for state aid to offset energy costs





Corner shops have joined a choir of British companies urging the government to provide help with energy bills, warning thousands of people at risk of going bankrupt without energy bills.

The Association of Convenience Stores, of which around 70% of Britain’s 48,000 convenience stores are members, says it expects massive closures as business costs rise.

ACS CEO James Lowman sent a letter last week to Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi requesting 575 million packages of assistance, including caps on commercial energy costs similar to households.

Lowman wrote that many convenience store retailers, small and large, are reporting that this is not feasible due to the increased energy costs they are currently facing.

Sector regulator Ofgem raised the household gas and electricity price cap by 80% on Friday, equivalent to 3,539 for the average household. However, even if the contractual relationship with the energy provider is similar to that of a household, there is no cap on the cost of the business.

According to ACS, energy costs in the convenience store sector are expected to reach 2.5 billion this year and will almost certainly increase by 2023.

Without action to mitigate this, villages, housing estates, neighborhoods and high streets will lose small shops.

Energy costs are a major issue for any retailer, but convenience stores are particularly exposed. Their stores have a higher percentage of refrigerated products such as soft drinks, alcohol and milk, so their bills are higher compared to sales.

The consumption levels of many outlets exceed the threshold to qualify for VAT reduction on energy. They also tend to be small family businesses with limited ability to invest in more energy-efficient refrigerators.

Convenience stores have low profit margins and small average transaction sizes, limiting their ability to recoup increased energy costs by raising prices for other products.

Lowman noted that energy rates are rising from the typical level of 20-25p per KWH to over 70-80p per KWH, and the smallest stores are facing annual bills of up to 44,000 even before the latest increase takes effect.

Their plight reflects the plight of frozen food supermarket chain Iceland, which recently told investors that soaring energy costs and pressure on household spending will cut profits sharply this year.

Lowman suggested that price caps for small businesses consistent with domestic customers would limit these unsustainable cost increases, and that Ofgems’ existing criteria for small businesses could be used to determine eligibility.

To qualify as a small business, you must have fewer than 10 employees, less than 2 million annual sales, or less than 100,000 kWh of electricity per year.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACS has called for a reduction in the existing 50% business tax rate for small retail and hospitality businesses to be increased to 100% for the remainder of this tax year.

They also want to undo next year’s inflation rise. The rise is usually based on consumer price inflation in September, which economists predicted around 10%.

The Treasury said it understands that people are struggling with inflation. While helping UK businesses navigate through the coming months may not protect everyone from the global challenges we face, he added, citing existing measures on fuel tariff cuts and business rates.

