US stock futures tumble after Friday’s Wall Street rout





U.S. stock index futures plunged on Sunday after Wall Street sank on Friday following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the stubborn fight against inflation would continue and be painful.

Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00 futures, -0.64% fell more than 250 points, or 0.8%, on Sunday evening, while S&P 500 ES00 futures, -0.79% and contracts Nasdaq-100 NQ00 futures, -1.14% plunged about 1% each.

Speaking Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Powell said the Fed is committed to controlling inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years. While higher interest rates, slower growth and less favorable labor market conditions will bring inflation down, they will also cause hardship for households and businesses, he said. He added that the Fed’s overriding objective is to bring inflation back to our 2% target.

Powell also left the door open for an interest rate hike of 75 basis points in September, even if the next inflation report is weaker than expected.

This disappointed Wall Street, which had held out hope for a dovish pivot from the Fed.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -3.03% plunged 1,008.38 points, or 3%, to close at 32,283.40, in its biggest percentage decline since May 18. The S&P 500 SPX, -3.37% fell 141.46 points, or 3.4%, to end at 4,057.66, in its biggest percentage decline since June 13, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP, -3.94% fell 497.56 points, or 3.9%, to end at 12,141.71, in its biggest percentage decline since June 16.

Read: Feds Powell triggered a 1,000 point rout in the Dow Jones. Here’s what investors should do next.

Powells’ comments also sent cryptocurrencies tumbling, with bitcoin BTCUSD -0.66% falling below $20,000 for the first time in about a month.

Meanwhile, CL.1 crude prices, +1.14% jumped more than $1 to around $94.17 a barrel on Sunday evening.

