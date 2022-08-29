Former government adviser calls for overhaul from UK utility regulator





The UK’s model of energy and water privatization is broken, according to a former Conservative government adviser who has called for an overhaul by sector regulators.

Sir Dieter Helm, professor of economic policy at Oxford University, said that energy and water are too essential to be treated like other commodities, as some designers of the privatization, liberalization and competition paradigm believed.

It is no coincidence that the water and energy privatization model has run into serious problems. It’s over 30 years old, but neither is fit for purpose. The same goes for regulators, he told The Financial Times in an interview.

After an 80% increase in energy price caps sparked public outcry over skyrocketing electricity prices last week, Helm said energy monitoring agency Ofgem and water monitoring agency Ofwat should both be replaced with new broader regulators. system.

The comments have also led to criticisms of the water company enforcing a hose pipe ban, dumping unknown amounts of sewage into Britain’s rivers and seas and wasting water through leaks during the country’s drought.

Dieter Helm said the energy and water sector is vulnerable to revolving door and money box politics, is heavily influenced by vested interests and is concerned with complexity. This is John Cairns, a lobbyist dream.

Helm said the UK’s water and energy should be overhauled based on investments in assets and systems, not financial engineering and short-term network price caps.

This has had the inevitable consequences of poor regulation and bad consequences for customers, he added.

Helm said that from 2010 onwards, governments gradually became the main buyers of all electricity, and almost every new generation received a state-backed contract or subsidy. This is the exact opposite of what the privatization designers had in mind.

Helm questioned the prevailing explanation that high energy costs are the result of rising wholesale gas prices from the war with Ukraine. Despite not importing much gas directly from Russia, Britain has been hit hardest.

Helm, who wrote the 2017 Energy Cost Report for Government, said customers facing high bills are paying too much because the government has failed to reform the market.

Protests against rising cost of living in London in February Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

In terms of solutions, he said the price of electricity should always be linked to the cost of production rather than the marginal cost of gas. The cost did not change even for a second.

This is a windfall for oil and gas producers, he said.

The government should push for additional windfall taxes on renewable and nuclear power generators, but if there is a proper tax regime for the North Sea or electricity markets that are priced on a cost basis, this will not be necessary, he said. Most of these measures are plastering the failed model, Helm added.

He said the UK will still have to rely on gas in the short term because of the intermittent power of wind energy and the fact that new technologies like battery storage won’t compensate for at least a decade.

He added that with intermittency and network costs added back, wind may not be the cheapest form of energy right now.

Ofgem is not the right means, Helm said. Energy requires system regulation and is not an institutional mess with Ofgem in charge of the whole.

suggestion

In the water sector, former government advisors have called for a new regulatory system based on catchment areas that covers everything from flood management to water supply, seepage and environmental protection.

The body will be the public sector rather than the private sector, but since most water companies already subcontract their labor, they are given independence and encouraged to participate in competitive bidding. If you did, I don’t really care if they were nationalized or not, Helm said.

Ofgem said: We are confident that Ofgem’s regulations take strong measures against unfair practices of our suppliers and put consumer protection at the heart of what we do.

Ofwat declined to comment.

