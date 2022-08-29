



KETTERING, Ohio Jill McGill stepped in to hit her bogey putt on the 18th green at the US Senior Womens Open when Annika Sorenstam said, No, no, no, score. A confused McGill turned around and asked why.

She says, You’re gonna win, said McGill. I was like, what? I really had no idea.

McGill hadn’t won a trophy of any kind since 1994, and it was somewhat fitting that the winningest player in modern LPGA history was there to make sure McGill had her moment.

I wanted to give him a hug, Sorenstam said, and tell him: It’s yours, so enjoy the moment, absorb it and let me finish.

McGill, 50, entered rarefied air with her Senior Women’s Open triumph, joining Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, JoAnne Carner and Carol Semple Thompson as the only players with three different USGA titles. McGill won the 1993 US Womens Amateur and the 1994 US Womens Amateur Public Links while a student at USC.

It’s been a long, long time, said McGill, who has never won as a professional. I’ve always been a bit disappointed that I didn’t know how to do it. I was a different person this week, really, in terms of accepting hey, you’re making the best decision you can. You try to perform as best you can. That’s all you can do.

On a day when no one beat par at NCR Country Club, McGill shot par 73 to finish at 3-under 289 for the tournament. Leta Lindley, another Senior Women’s Open rookie who won once on the LPGA in 2008, finished one stroke back.

Lindley, who like McGill now works as a teaching professional, had her husband Matt Plagmann on the bag again, just like the good old days.

It felt like we picked up where we left off, she said, and it was like really putting on your favorite cozy sweater.

While the rookies finished 1-2, it was three former champions Laura Davies (2018), Helen Alfredsson (2019) and Annika Sorenstam (2021) who entered the final round as favorites. Together, they have 15 major LPGA titles.

For a while, it looked like the sun might be Davies’ biggest threat. The 58-year-old felt wobbly after bending down on the sixth hole and pulling out a parasol to try and beat the heat.

While Annika Sorenstamper, arguably the most consistent player in women’s football history, shot a shocking 40 on the front nine and Helen Alfredsson shot 39, Davies took a two-stroke lead into the back nine.

McGill even fired up front and was within striking distance until Davies blew up the standings with a devastating quadruple bogey eight at the par-4 12th. After hitting her drive left into the trees, Davies’ second shot ricocheted off a tree out of bounds and she never recovered.

She looked broken as she walked in to meet the press after a closing 78 that dropped her to a share of sixth.

About as tough as I’ve ever known it I think, said Davies, who has battled a bruised Achilles since the AIG Womens British Open.

Sorenstam birdied the first hole to draw with Davies and Alfredsson and looked set to put on a show. Instead, she braked. Sorenstam said she hasn’t driven the ball well enough this week, but really doesn’t know why. She only hit four fairways in the final round.

When asked what her schedule would look like next year, Sorenstam replied that it was too early to tell, but that she would not be playing as much as this year.

It’s been hard to put in that effort and not see results, she said, and I’m at a time in my life where I have other fun things going on, so I don’t really feel the excitement of coming back to play.

Six amateurs made the cut this week at Kettering. Patricia Ehrhart took low amateur level honors after finishing 10 over. The 56-year-old Hawaiian is the Travel and Events Manager for the Margaritaville Surf Team. His three daughters, Scarlett, Lola and Mason, are all members of the team, led by Jimmy Buffett.

Ehrhart has now earned a spot in the next few years field at Waverly Country Club.

McGill joined the LPGA in 1996 and has compiled 24 career top 10 finishes. She finished second twice and won more than $2 million, her last competition in 2013. McGill promised her two children, Bella (10) and Blaze (6) that if she was in the top 10 after the two early rounds, they could ride from Dallas with their dad to watch over the weekend.

Bella, who can’t wait to follow in the moms footsteps, carried the trophy into the media tent after the round and even asked mom a question.

McGill had her older sister Shelley OKeefe, a former moguls skier turned teaching professional, on the bag this week. O’Keefe was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year and had to withdraw from her own local qualifier at the Senior Women’s Open this year due to back pain.

While McGill had no idea where things stood down the stretch, OKeefe was well aware and battled her emotions on the final holes.

Shelley has always been an incredible supporting force for me in my career, McGill said. I simply love it.

The statuesque McGill credited the work she put into playing competitive tennis We think we were playing at Wimbledon” as a big plus this week.

The guy I work with who coaches our team, his name is Jason Warren, said McGill, and I was working on my serves, and he’s like, ‘You already did the hard work, so when you do like that you’ I just have to relax and let the really loose arms and shoulders flow,” and I really took advantage of that today about just being loose and being relaxed.

She also did her best to forget everything she felt as an LPGA pro when it mattered most. The former Trojan remembers having a stomach ache she was so uptight as a young pro over 15 years ago.

Not this time.

McGill became the first American to win this championship and earns a spot on the court at next year’s historic US Womens Open at Pebble Beach. She is also now exempt from that championship for the next 10 years, meaning she will be back at the San Diego Country Club, site of her US Womens Amateur victory, for the 2025 Senior Women’s Open.

I love Pebble Beach, said McGill, her paradise on earth.

