Oris Johnson is optimistic as the UK prepares for a winter of skyrocketing costs, predicting an astonishing rebound and a golden future for the country.

The outgoing prime minister has acknowledged that the next few months will probably be very difficult due to dazzling energy costs, but predicts that the UK will be stronger and more prosperous on the other side.

In an article he wrote for Mail+, Johnson said that by the end of last year the world had begun to address supply chain pressures sparked by Covid’s aftershocks, but no one had haggled over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

He said this vicious and irrational move has terrified the energy market and eventually forced consumers to pay at home.

Prime Minister Johnson has already said that huge amounts of taxpayer money must and will help people getting through the crisis. And whoever succeeds him to the top position, the government will announce another huge package of financial aid, he added.

Prime Minister Johnson said Britain will become stronger and more prosperous. We have enough resilience to get through the tough months ahead. We’ve shown it before.

And we have made long-term decisions, including domestic energy supplies, so that our recovery can and should be remarkable and our future is golden.

It comes after Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi suggested that one of those struggling to cope with the soaring cost of living as energy price caps are raised again could earn about $45,000 a year.

Regulator Ofgem warned the government on Friday that it must act urgently to match the scale of the crisis before us as the UK faces news that average household annual bills will rise from 1,971 to 3,549.

Speaking at the grim economic briefing he received as the coronavirus swept the world in 2020, Johnson argued that Britain had already disproved the pessimists.

They said the UK unemployment rate would be above 14%, he recalled.

They said millions of dollars would be thrown into the economic scrap heap with all the resulting costs to the treasury.

they are wrong After being the first country in the world to approve an effective vaccine, we are gearing up for Europe’s fastest vaccine launch, the fastest exit from Covid.

As a result, we had the fastest growth in the G7 last year, and instead of massive unemployment, we have about 640,000 more paid jobs than before the pandemic began.

Prime Minister Johnson said Britain has the fundamental economic strength to withstand the cost of living crisis even if the Russian leader wants us to collapse.

In this brutal arm wrestling, the people of Ukraine can and will win. And so will the UK, he said.

He added: We have laid the foundation for long-term gains in prosperity and productivity.

We know we will recover from the energy cost crisis while building supplies quickly in the UK.

That’s why we’re successful and why we can’t hold back now.

Prime Minister Johnson has stressed that it is time for the West to double its aid to Ukraine and not be shaken.

