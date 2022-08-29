



Clearly, we can now see the rings of human excrement surrounding Brexit Britain in space. The raw sewage of the Brexit environmental fallout wraps on the skeptical island’s shores. Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping, who became friends at the Robin Ince and Brian Coxs Hammersmith Apollo space comedy event, became friends while dancing to an indie pop cover band from Charlotte Churchs. He contacted me from the sleeping pod of the Tianhe space station module and described the spectacle. . Oh Stewart! Britain from space now looks like a beautiful sapphire earring, but a beautiful sapphire earring in a burrow full of dog diarrhea. Oh Stewart! Wang sighed and was obviously distressed. Great women won’t want to wear those dirty earrings that are Brexit Britain now. I’m so sad. so sad for you How is the Edinburgh Fringe? Kunt and Gangs Shannon Matthews: The musical is very good.

Like me, you probably remember the reasonable Remainers warning against the ingress of sewage refinery chemicals manufactured in Europe. Like me, you may remember Michael Gove sniffing with arrogant joy, promising us that if we leave the EU, we will not get caught up in raw sewage and enjoy stricter environmental protections. Another Brexit-non-bonus; Like me, you would worry that EU fines for water pollution by privatized water companies are all that has saved us from capitalism pouring into all waterways as big business dictators deprive them of water infrastructure assets and process their profits abroad. Like me, you would have realized that if the Conservatives decide to vote down the October 2021 amendment to stop dumping sewage into oceans and rivers, their friends who own water companies will be free to choke our waterways and shorelines. I’m sure. ; And you’re probably a little puzzled to learn, like me, that the most consistent voice of reason in this crisis is former Undertones frontman and keen fly angler Feargal Sharkey. Who can forget the classic couplet from the prophetic hit single Here Comes Summer? Are you still looking for girls with very skinny bodies lying on the beach full of shit?

To be fair, Sharkey is just one of a long line of Northern Irish punk musicians currently engaged in certain water-related political activities. Henry Cluney, former guitarist for Stiff Little Fingers, is particularly concerned about the impact of climate change on the reproductive cycle of the water boatman (Corixa punctata). Big Time hitmaker Rudi’s Ronnie Matthews sponsors a rare pelican eel at the Belfast Zoo. Jackie Hamilton, once the bassist of the Moondogs, tried to raise awareness of the depleted habitat of the thrush by living on a stick for a year in the mystical Loch Erne of Fermanagh. Nevertheless, Sharkeys’ pop career change is the second most surprising rock after Jeff Skunk Baxter, who emptied bassist hammock from Boston acid rocker Ultimate Spinach in the 1960s, and the comfy leather armchair in the same position at Steely Dan later. Co-develop the Pentagons Son of Star Wars weapon system.

The tangled straits have hardened the surface, allowing migrants to walk into Brexit Britain.

As water boss dividends increase, our rivers are suddenly more polluted than ever before, and our beaches are polluted with sewage discharge in a way we haven’t seen since the 1970s. I well remember seeing human poop floating around Bobby Ball’s face while he was having a good time taking a bath. Blackpool brine between shows. At that time we were known as the dirty men of Europe. The dirty man in Europe today is Iain Duncan Smith. His favorite hobbies were snoring his snoring and gnawing on hard slime in the Commons, which became popular. But dirty England can again be Europe’s dirty guy.

Ironically, the clogging of the seas around the UK with untreated excrement already threatens the core values ​​of Brexit. Currently I’m in Edinburgh, performing two sold out shows on the so-called Awakening Comedy Day. Between the Middle Ages and the 19th century, what is now occupied by Princes Street Gardens was the site of an artificial lake called Nor Loch. Nor Loch is clogged with human filth from crowded houses on the northern slopes of the Royal Mile. In hot summer, the dung shells become hard enough to withstand the weight of a person.

Indeed, in A Journey to the Western Islands of Scotland (1775), James Boswell recalls that Samuel Johnson walked 100 guineas with his back and unbearable over an enveloped sewage lake. Boswell did their best, but a piece of creme brulee from human trash broke near the spot where Ann Summers’ shop stands today, and while much fun followed, Johnson and Boswell floundered and fell into the filth. The problem with the Brexit government is that on a calm day on a scorching sun, the surface of the English Channel itself has similarly hardened, allowing millions of immigrants to walk to Brexit’s majestic target, Brexit Britain. Regulation bonfire.

So, swim in the dangerous middle-class rivers unless you want to get stuck in an ersatz rustic Airbnb traveler wagon with sickness, diarrhea and children.

But remember Brexit Britain. When you climb out of an ocean covered in head-to-toe human dung, that’s your vote! Freedom from bureaucracy! We can swim in shit, but at least it’s the shit of an Englishman who doesn’t succumb to the yoke of Brussels! Where will this jackpot of post-Brexit deregulation take us next?

Stewart Lee is appearing on the show to raise money for the David Johnson Emerging Talent Award held at the Gordon Aikman Theater in Edinburgh on August 28th at 6pm. Snowflake airs on Sunday 4 September at 10:30 PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, and on Sunday 11 September Tornado.

