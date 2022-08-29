My friend’s “obnoxious” brother pushes us to fight





DEAR ABBY: My husband, “Alex,” and I are close friends of another couple who live out of state. During a virtual happy hour, our friend “Darlene” informed us that her brother “Roy” was moving to our area, and she offered to befriend us. She assumed my husband liked Roy. My husband answered honestly and said he didn’t particularly like Roy. When Darlene insisted, wanting to know why, Alex answered honestly again. He said he thought Roy was obnoxious.

We have spent time with Darlene’s family and generally enjoy them, but would not seek a relationship with Roy. That doesn’t mean Alex hates him. When my husband made that comment, she didn’t respond or seem upset. I texted her apologizing, and she replied, “No need to apologize. I just didn’t know that Alex didn’t like Roy.

Two weeks later, she confronted me about it. She said my husband was rude and his brother didn’t do anything to him to deserve to be called obnoxious, adding that Roy is a great person. We went back and forth, and I gave her a few days break because she was clearly upset.

We revisited the issue today, and she’s still upset. She’s not mad at me, though. I suggested she reach out to my husband, but she thinks he should contact her. Honestly, I don’t think my husband did anything wrong, although he could have been more diplomatic. What do you think? – STUCK IN THE MIDDLE

DEAR STUCK: Your husband was honest about his feelings, but he should have been more tactful than accusing Darlene’s brother of being “obnoxious.” If you and your husband value the relationship you have with her and her husband, then he should reach out and apologize for his lack of tact. However, none of you should allow yourself to be guilty of interacting with Roy against your best judgment.

DEAR ABBY: I’m broke and disabled and live far from my friends and family. They know that I live alone and am alone with no friends nearby. Every time I try to save the $1,000 I need to visit, an emergency expense takes it away from me. I haven’t been home in 10 years, and it’s killing me.

Two of my best friends recently received a good amount of money, around $100,000 or more. Neither of them offered to give or lend me a penny. I’m very hurt because I’ve always been generous when I had money. Am I allowed to feel hurt? How can I let this go so it doesn’t affect our friendships? — SUFFERING IN COLORADO

DEAR SUFFERING: Your feelings are your feelings, and you are entitled to them. However, it is unrealistic to expect your friends to give you money to visit them. You might have better luck if you invite them to visit.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

