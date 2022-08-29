Nearly a quarter of UK adults plan to keep heating this winter, poll found | UK cost of living crisis





Soaring energy prices mean nearly one in four UK adults will not turn on heating at all this winter, according to one poll, and opposition lawmakers have described the result as a national scandal.

A survey of more than 2,000 UK adults found that 23% lived without heating in the winter. That figure was even higher for parents with children under the age of 18, with 27% saying they would force radiators to be kept cold.

About 70% said they would turn on less heating and 11% said they were considering a loan to cover the extra costs. That number rose to 17% for those with children.

The poll was conducted before regulator Ofgem announced that the energy price cap would increase by 80% starting in October. This decision will reduce average gas and electricity bills from 1,971 to 3,549 per year.

The Liberal Democrats, who commissioned the survey, have called for additional promises from the upcoming Conservative prime minister, expected to be Liz Truss, to help struggling families.

Families and pensioners across the country are making heartbreaking decisions because the government didn’t save them, said Lib Dem cabinet spokeswoman Christine Jardine.

It’s a national scandal where parents have to choose between heating the house or feeding their children, she said. It should be something like this. Britain faces its worst cost of living crisis in a century, but still lives with Liz Truss [rival leadership candidate] Rishi Sunak won’t discard rising energy prices.

Lib Dems is calling for additional windfall taxes on oil and gas companies to partially finance the price cap freeze.

Labor also put pressure on Conservative leadership candidates, arguing that the existing embezzlement tax, introduced in May by then Prime Minister Sunak, should be strengthened by removing the option to claim a tax cut on more than 90% of the levy if the money is reinvested. went .

However, Sunak and Truss have so far not considered extending the 25% energy benefit levy introduced after wholesale prices surged due to Ukraine’s invasion and Russia’s decision to reduce gas exports.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy said direct assistance to low-income households, pensioners and people with disabilities will continue to reach people’s pockets in the coming weeks and months.

As part of the 37 billion household aid package, a quarter of all households in the UK will receive 1,200 additional aids in installments over the year, they said, and everyone will receive a 400 discount on energy bills over the winter.

In addition, as soon as the new prime minister takes office, appropriate arrangements are being made to ensure that further assistance or promises for living expenses are delivered as soon as possible.

The research was conducted by market research firm Savanta ComRes.

