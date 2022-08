Taliban accuse Pakistan of allowing US drones to use its airspace

KABUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) – The Taliban’s acting defense minister said on Sunday that Pakistan had allowed U.S. drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan, a claim Pakistan’s foreign minister denied. .

Pakistani authorities have previously denied any involvement or advanced knowledge of a drone strike the United States said it carried out in Kabul in July that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Acting Afghan Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob told a news conference in Kabul that US drones entered Afghanistan via Pakistan.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

“According to our information, the drones are entering through Pakistan into Afghanistan, they are using Pakistani airspace, we request Pakistan not to use your airspace against us,” he said.

A spokesperson for the US Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told Reuters he carried out checks after the airstrike and was told that Pakistani airspace was not in use. He said he would check again after Sunday’s allegations, but expected the position to be the same.

“I really don’t believe this is the time I want to engage in a debate with anyone or have any accusations… frankly, I’m focused on flood relief efforts,” Bhutto-Zardari said in an interview. , referring to the deadly floods in Pakistan that left millions homeless.

“The Afghan regime has promised not only its own people, but the international community, that it will not allow its soil to be used for terrorists,” he said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying it noted Yaqoob’s comments with “deep concern”.

“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such speculative allegations are highly regrettable and defy the standards of responsible diplomatic conduct,” the statement said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban had “seriously violated” a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan by harboring and harboring Zawahiri.

The Taliban said they were investigating the July airstrike and had not found the body of the al-Qaeda leader.

Yaqoob’s comments could heighten tensions between Afghanistan and its neighbor at a time when the Afghan Taliban are brokering talks between Pakistan and a Pakistani Taliban militant group.

Afghanistan, which is going through an acute economic crisis, is also heavily dependent on trade with Pakistan.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Additional reporting by Jonathan Landay and Charlotte Greenfield; Written by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Catherine Evans

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-accuses-pakistan-allowing-us-drones-use-its-airspace-2022-08-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos