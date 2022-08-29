Albanian traffickers use Irish backdoor taxi route to UK





Soft border controls between Ireland and the UK are being exploited by Albanians to smuggle migrants into the UK in taxis up to $2,500 cheaper than crossing the strait, a study found.

Albanians are working with Irish criminal gangs to provide Irish taxi drivers who take migrants to Dublin with fake EU documents and sneak into the UK by ferry.

The backdoor route costs immigrants about $2,500 per person and an additional $300-400 for counterfeit IDs purchased in Albania. It costs an average of $5,000 to $5,500 to cross an illegal strait in a small boat.

A gang organizer told an undercover reporter that the trip was arranged every day.

You must arrive in Dublin. We have a price of 2,500 from Dublin to England. 100% safe. You’ll need a fake European ID to get to Dublin easily, he said.

If you challenge, ‘loudly’

When challenged in Dublin, immigrants are encouraged to shout and apply for asylum. After 12 hours, they will set you free. Then a taxi arrives and you can go straight to England, said a gangster.

A government source said the challenge is for Albanians to move freely on mainland Europe. The National Crime Agency (NCA) has also previously expressed concern about using the Common Travel Area as a backdoor route to the UK.

British and Irish nationals currently do not need a passport if traveling between the two countries. Air and sea carriers say they need some form of identification, but documents are not always verified. Ireland is not the Schengen region of the EU, but accepts EU IDs and passports.

An NCA spokesperson said: Organized immigration crime is a chronic threat, and its scale and complexity are always evolving. The NCA is committed to targeting and disrupting organized crime groups at all levels of activity in countries of origin, transit countries, near UK borders and within the UK.

We also work with partners, including immigration enforcement agencies, police and foreign law enforcement agencies to assist with investigations.

Interior Ministry and NCA officials will meet with senior Albanian police on Tuesday to discuss plans to expedite the deportation of Albanians who have entered the UK illegally.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said 915 migrants arrived in the UK on Saturday, bringing the total to more than 25,000. This is twice the rate last year. Interior Ministry officials say 50 to 60 percent of those entering the country are Albanians.

