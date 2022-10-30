Man commits suicide by throwing a Molotov cocktail at British immigration





LONDON — An attacker killed himself on Sunday after throwing a Molotov cocktail at an immigration center in the British port city of Dover, officials said. Two other people were injured in the attack and more than 700 migrants were displaced.

Kent police said two or three people were injured by throwing two or three incendiary devices at facilities that housed recently arrived migrants.

A news photographer at the scene reported that a man drove a car and threw three gas bombs at the facility, then ran to a nearby gas station and committed suicide.

Police confirmed the identity of the suspect and found him very quickly at a nearby gas station and confirmed that he died.”

Regional Assemblyman Natalie Elphick said everyone at the center is being cared for and taking precautions for their safety.

Dover is the destination of many immigrants from France who cross the English Channel in small boats. The number of people making risky trips across one of the world’s busiest sea routes has risen sharply in recent years and so far this year 40,000 people have arrived in the UK.

In November 2021, a packed smuggling boat capsized and killed dozens, including 27.

Britain and France have been arguing over how to stop trafficking gangs from organizing travel.

The British Conservative government has announced a controversial plan to send people coming by small boats to Rwanda one-way. Critics say the plan is immoral and unrealistic and is being challenged in court.

Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrik said police are still receiving updates on the case.

My condolences to those involved and thanks and respect to the Kent Police and Border Patrol officers for doing what is essential to keep us safe,” he said.

