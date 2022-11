Why the United States has a diesel shortage

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 29: Gas prices are displayed at an Exxon gas station on July 29, 2022 in… [+] Houston, Texas. Exxon and Chevron posted record profits in the second quarter of 2022 as energy stocks have weakened in recent months. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that distillate inventories were at their lowest level since 2008. (Major distillates are diesel, jet fuel and fuel oil).

However, in 2008, distillate levels were low coming out of the spring. Currently, they are low as fall approaches. This is much worse than the situation in 2008.

Distillate demand typically increases in the spring when farmers plant crops and in the fall when they harvest those crops and people start buying fuel oil for the winter. So a low inventory of distillates at the end of April 2008 is not as bad as a low inventory in October 2022. In fact, distillate inventories have not been this low in October since the EIA began reporting. these data in 1982.

These low distillate inventories explain why diesel prices are above $5.00 per gallon nationally, even though the national average gasoline price has fallen below $4.00 per gallon.

Why is there a diesel shortage this year? There are four factors, but two of these factors come into play each year.

As mentioned above, the demand for distillates increases at this time of year. But, he does it every year.

This is also the time of year when refineries do maintenance. They tend to do this in the spring and fall, which is when demand is lower and the weather is nice. Thus, the refining capacity decreases at this time of the year.

Third, refining capacity in the United States has fallen in recent years as several unprofitable refineries have been closed. So it’s a new factor that has come up over the last couple of years.

But the main reason is the cut off of Russian imports. Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States imported nearly 700,000 barrels per day (BPD) of petroleum and petroleum products. Most of these imports were finished products and refinery inputs which boosted the supply of distillates in the United States.

The loss of these Russian imports has caused problems for refiners as they struggle to fill holes in their product listings. Refineries have a small margin of maneuver to switch from the production of gasoline to the production of diesel. But that’s a relatively small amount (eg ~5% at a refinery I worked in). It also means that if refiners move their production, it also potentially creates shortages in the gasoline market.

Some relief is on the way as some diesel imports are on their way from Europe to the East Coast. But, the distillate market will probably not return to normal until next summer at the earliest.

