Britain cuts support pledges on course to clash with Joe Biden | support





The UK is in the process of clashing with Joe Biden and other prominent international allies, Observer understands, as the UK prepares to release significantly reduced contributions to major global funds to combat a deadly disease.

All countries are being asked to improve their last donations to the Global Fund established to combat malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS in the world’s poorest countries. Most of the G7 countries have already announced plans to do so, and Biden raised the issue at a meeting with Liz Truss last month. The UK contributed $1.4 billion to the fund in its last commitment round in 2019.

The UK is now being asked to raise 1.8 billion won over the next three years, but is said to be considering a donation to an 800m area, which is less than half of the requested amount. The UK is likely to be the only world power not to increase its endowment.

Several sources said the UK’s ODA budget is currently in turmoil. This is because a large portion of the UK’s asylum seekers and refugees spend on lodging and other expenses. Experts believe it is now being spent more in the UK than in poor countries that need it.

Aid bills for programs to help people from Ukraine and Afghanistan are said to be worth billions of dollars. Officials have been concerned for some time that aid budgets are being effectively depleted because the Department of Home Affairs does not control housing costs. But it’s only now that ministers are starting to figure out what the real cost is.

Since the aid budget is fixed at 0.5% of gross national income, the huge cost of the domestic asylum seeker program means cuts in other areas of aid spending must be made. The first major casualty is set by global fund donations.

The new international development minister, Andrew Mitchell, who led the UK overseas aid project as a backbench member, is currently undergoing a close audit of the UK aid budget and is said to be prioritizing donations to the UK Global Fund. However, he has severely limited resources currently available as a result of the chaotic way aid budgets are allocated.

Development Minister Andrew Mitchell has been tasked with reviewing the UK aid budget. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Officials who struggle to make a big contribution to the UK government have argued that the UK has a strong record of being a central fund, accounting for two-thirds of money spent in Commonwealth countries. The United States has already committed $6 billion to the Global Fund over the past three years, a 30% increase over last year’s donations. Canada, Germany and the European Commission also increased their commitments by 30% upon request.

It comes after two former government advisers said they believe the UK is now spending more foreign aid budgets in the UK than poor countries, excluding contributions to organizations like the World Bank. They believe that $4 billion is currently spent in the country on expenses related to asylum seekers and refugees. The Department of the Interior is paying millions of dollars a day to house some hotels with funds drawn from foreign aid budgets.

Stefan Dercon, former chief economist with the Department of International Development, told The Observer: You have to admit it and be honest. The Ministry of Home Affairs has no incentive to be careful. There are concerns within the FCDO. [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office]. These amazing costs are horrendous as they give a department a blank check on their own budget. If something is not done, it will be a disaster. It’s billions, and that’s why it’s a concern.

Ranil Dissanayake, a policy fellow and former government adviser to the Center for Global Development think tank, said, “We need to be tolerant and support the refugees who have reached our shores. But those are not what we think of as developments that help improve the economy of other countries, lift people out of poverty, provide food, provide health care, and improve education. All of that is stifling. It’s not a terminal. They can really turn this around. We must choose to stop using our relief budget as kittens for the rest of the government.

A spokesperson for the FCDO said: “The cost of accepting refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine and widespread immigration issues across the government are putting significant pressure on the 0.5% ODA budget.” There is no fixed cost as it is not certain how many refugees will arrive in a particular time period. We are one of the largest global aid donors, spending more than $11 billion on aid in 2021, and recent UK aid has been directed to those in need in the Horn of Africa and Pakistan.

