Victoria & David Beckham’s London mansion is 1000 times the UK average salary.





29 October 2022 – 21:57 BST Rachel Avery David and Victoria Beckham House: The Beckhams live in a huge building in London’s Holland Park.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham lead a luxurious life, and there is nothing more luxurious than the mouth-watering mansion in Holland Park, one of London’s most upscale neighborhoods.

LOOK: Victoria Beckham’s quirky-themed £11.5 million mansion

Their West London residence is worth £31 million, 1000 times the UK average salary of £31,447.

Loading player…

Watch: David Beckham shows off his jaw-dropping kitchen.

The couple also owns a house and a modern Miami apartment in the Cotswolds, but should be a £31 million mansion with their own gym and wine cellar stealing the show.

Beckham spent around £8m on renovations in 2016 and even has a separate quarters where his eldest son Brooklyn lived before moving in with Nikola Peltz. Keep scrolling to see more of their wonderful family home…

Victoria and David Beckham’s Kitchen:

The kitchen, with state-of-the-art appliances and stylish black cupboards, is one of the highlights of the family home. Open wooden shelves with strip lights provide additional storage space and a Dualit toaster and flat-screen TV can be viewed in the background, so David and Victoria can have fun while they cook.

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham’s £42m Miami Penthouse

The kitchen appears to be the main hub of the house, with a separate dining table as well as stools lining the breakfast bar for a more comfortable dining experience. There is also a TV integrated into the wall so you can watch your favorite TV shows while you cook.

Victoria and Romeo’s TikTok video gave us a fresh look at the kitchen interior, where island units lined with bar stools and a saucepan hanging overhead maximize storage space. Meanwhile, a variety of glassware is on display on the open shelves above the sink.

RELATED: See the most stylish celebrity kitchens

It’s no surprise that Beckham deep-fried it in a huge oven for a family of six to cook. The family’s kitchen in their west London home appears to be a black four-oven AGA starting at £12,785, with separate ovens for baking, roasting, warming and boiling.

In the center of the room is a large island with an oven and a wooden countertop for additional food preparation space. The couple has decorated their kitchen with all the best appliances, including a professional coffee machine and a stylish copper pot.

Entrance to Victoria and David Beckham:

When Victoria went for a school run one day, at the entrance of her house, she showed me a black and white double front door with black and white tiles and iron on glass panels.

MORE: Beckham, Prince William, Kate and more show off the impressive front door.

Victoria Beckham shared an impressive frontal photo of her home as the family prepares for Halloween 2017. The house has a lighted black wrought iron canopy (perfect place to hang a creepy skull) and a creme and black tiled walkway. Unique entrance. “@davidbeckham is a really good dad!!! Don’t slip! Be careful and watch the ladder!” Victoria captioned this photo.

Harper’s selfie showed the family looking inside the house. Fans can clearly see the other stunning White House across the street from Beckham.

Victoria and David Beckham’s Gym:

Is this a glimpse inside Victoria’s home gym? The fashion designer has previously said it’s well stocked for fitness enthusiasts, with an hour on the treadmill every morning before another toning workout, and plenty of cardiovascular equipment. Her little Harper joined her too!

MORE: Inside view of Beckham’s Cotswolds home

Corridor of Victoria and David Beckham:

While Victoria was forced to wear crutches and a cast due to a ski injury, her beautiful hallway in this photo drew the attention of many fans. The entrance to Beckham’s house has a monochrome color scheme with black and white tiled floors and numerous wall-mounted lights along the hallway.

Beckham’s hallway has a wide staircase that appears to have a large window on the ground floor overlooking the garden. As you would expect from a fashion designer, the building is immaculately decorated with a huge arched doorway to another room and a chandelier hanging from the top of the stairs.

Victoria and David Beckham’s living room:

Vine leaves and floral wallpaper add color to the room. David and Victoria have an intricately carved cream fireplace surround and an open wood fire, making it the perfect place for the family to relax and unwind.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals real reason for family’s Miami closure

David and Victoria have another place to relax, with two comfy armchairs next to the European-style overhanging windows. The impressive wooden table prides itself on its huge glass vase full of fresh flowers and chairs topped with Diptyqye candles.

Victoria and David Beckham’s Restaurant:

Beckham’s dining room has the same hardwood floors that span the rest of the ground floor, with long wooden tables and benches for the whole family to sit at at mealtime (for an evening nap in Harper’s). Victoria styled her table with tons of fresh vases for her perfect finish.

The dining room is as stylish as the rest of the house, with a long wooden dining table and benches with three industrial-style lights hanging overhead. The family added a decorative touch to the round mirror above the fireplace and fresh flowers along the length of the table.

Victoria and David Beckham’s bathroom:

Victoria often shares videos of her bathroom to show her how to do her makeup. The suite can easily be mistaken for a hotel bathroom, with marble tiled floors, large mirrors and vases full of beautiful flowers in the background.

David and Romeo shared a special father-son moment when they showed their teens how to shave. This sweet photo offers a peek inside the family home’s bathroom with oversized wall mirrors and luxury toiletries, as well as framed photos from the Victorian Fashion Show.

SEE: The meaning behind Victoria Beckham’s husband David’s £30,000 engagement ring

Victoria and David Beckham’s bedroom:

Victoria and Harper appear to be relaxing at home in matching bathrobes. These sweet photos provide another unique insight into the family residence. A walk-in closet can be seen throughout the doorway with colorful chandelier lighting fixtures.

MORE: Victoria Beckham leaves her fans speechless with her shiny backless dress.

Victoria and David Beckham’s Garden:

An ideal space for entertaining, David and Victoria’s garden features a large patio area, so it looks like Harper enjoys drawing with chalk. There is also ample space for an inflatable shallow pool. “What do you do in London when it’s hot? Build a jazz water park for the kids!!” Victoria captioned this photo.

There is also a teepee where children can relax in the pretty garden. The trees are decorated with fairy lights and lanterns, making it the perfect place to enjoy both day and night with the family. “My favorite part of this Sunday was listening to the little guy play something to his brother and sister at 7am while waiting for daddy’s boiled eggs and soldiers…” David captioned this sweet post has been pasted.

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to have other stories like these delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/homes/20221029155471/david-victoria-beckham-london-mansion-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos