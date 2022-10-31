Team England took the gold medal on an action-packed Saturday at the FIA ​​Motorsport Games.





The British team won their first ever Gold and Bronze medals at the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games in an exciting day across all 10 disciplines.

James Baldwin, who has dominated Esports events so far, advanced to the main event, where the strong field of 60 was reduced to just 20 contenders, based on a storm similar to a win in the semifinals, and based on their qualifier and quarterfinal successes.

Aboard the McLaren 720S, Baldwin remained honest throughout the match between his closest rivals Chris Harteveld (Netherlands) and Alberto Garcia Gomez (Spain), but managed to win by 2.9 seconds to become the first British ever to win a gold medal. At the FIA ​​Motorsport Games

Baldwin crossed the line with cheers from his fellow teammates, and 11-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Felipe Massa was awarded a medal at the podium.

Wow, one day after stepping on the podium, Baldwin exclaimed. Crossing the moon to reclaim the gold medal for the British team at the FIA ​​Motorsport Games.

It was a really tough final. I feel a mess right now. Assetto Corsa Competizione is my favorite game, so I really enjoyed racing on it. I hope to come back later.

A big thank you to everyone at Team UK. It was a fantastic event and I felt really supported.

Baldwins’ success builds on the initial bronze medals of Ian Loggie and Sam Neary’s Team UK GT pair, which led the Mercedes-AMG GT3 challenger to third place in a busy race.

After a steady start, Loggie handed the reins of the pit to Neary and the team finished sixth. The 21-year-old was belatedly replaced by ill captain Chris Froggatt, rushing down the pitch to the last point on the podium to spark a celebration at the walls of the ram racing pit.

Neary absolutely jumped the moon to win Team UK’s bronze medal. Ian went through a lot and we were able to bring it home from there. A big thank you to the whole team. How great was the whirlwind of those days!

Elsewhere, the players chosen by the British team have excelled in a variety of disciplines across the sport.

Martin Richards was unlucky not to make it past the last 16th in the drift, which required a third run to settle a tie with Estonias Kevin Pesur. Richards’ slight mistakes in the chase were enough to settle the contest in the eyes of the judges.

There was a similar story of grief at Kart Endurance when the Titan Motorsports quartet of Jack ONeill, Rhianna Purcocks, Owen Jenman and Mike Philippou made it into the top five.

The team rushing into a comfortable lead after the first round of pit stops was penalized and suffered even greater misfortune with another stop where the cart’s exhaust manifold cracked and the machine had to be replaced.

Despite adversity, they continued to finish in fifth place and, given the circumstances, they did a great job.

Saturday also marked the end of activity in both the historic Rally and Rally2 sectors. Brothers Steve and Tim Jones led Chrysler Sunbeam to 5th overall, while Oliver Mellors and Ian Windress finished 10th in the latter.

Mark King and Laura Christmas advanced to the round of 16 at the Auto Slalom and were eliminated on penalties against Israel. On time, the duo were seventh fastest, but a knockout format played against a higher ranked country.

The contest went to a penalty shootout, with a final margin of victory of just 3.1 seconds over eight innings.

The Dan Rookes CrossCar Senior campaign has unfortunately ended. The team that had already worked heroically to replace his engine the day before had to withdraw after the spare engine also failed during the morning warm-up.

In the Junior category, Corey Padgett finished 8th in the Finals, ending a competitive weekend against up-and-coming stars in many categories.

Touring Car action completes the full program for Team UK. Chris Smiley drove a Honda Civic Type R FK8 into the 8th row starting slot in Sunday’s qualifying race.

