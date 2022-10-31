The United States needs a new partnership with Guyana





The United States needs a more active partnership with Guyana. If managed properly, Guyana will be one of the largest oil producers in the Western Hemisphere. The tiny country is barely on anyone’s radar outside of a very small but growing number of observers in the United States. In five years, Guyana will probably produce 1.2 million barrels per day, which is far more than the number of barrels that Venezuela currently produces. Guyana will produce much more than that within 15 years. Guyana’s increased energy production can be a huge boon to Guyana and the world. But the country will have to overcome certain challenges to arrive at a new golden age, and the United States should be the partner of choice for the Guianas.

Since the 15th century, the country has moved between the Dutch, the French and the British. Eventually, in 1814, during the Napoleonic Wars, Britain occupied Guyana, leading to the declaration of Guyana as a British colony in 1831. Fast forward a few years: gold was discovered in Guyana, which led to an economic boom. With the abolition of slavery in 1834, the plantations imported workers from other countries, notably from India. In 1961 Guyana gained autonomy from the British, and in 1966 it became independent. Shortly thereafter, in 1970, Guyana officially became the cooperative republic it is today.

The small country has about 800,000 inhabitants, slightly more than North Dakota. It is a racially diverse society with five major communities: Indo-Guyanese (40%), Afro-Guyanese (30%), mixed (20%) and indigenous (10%). Guyana is the only country in South America to have English as an official language. It considers itself a Caribbean nation. It is home to lush forests, arable land, abundant fish stocks, as well as significant gold, bauxite and diamond mining assets. It was not until 2015 that a large stock of oil was discovered there.

Exxon’s subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd., Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. and China National Offshore Oil Corp., a subsidiary of CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Ltd., are working in consortium and developing a substantial amount of oil in Guyana. The recoverable figure for oil and gas was recently reported at around 11 billion barrels. The barrels have only just begun to scrape the surface as John Hess, CEO of Hess Corporation, told a recent CSIS event that most discoveries have been found at a depth of 15,000 feet, but the consortium plans to drill deeper, to 18,000 feet. . Hess estimates that several billion barrels of reserves remain to be discovered.

Guyana is experiencing an oil-driven boom. Between 2019 and 2021, the country’s economy grew massively by 72%. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc in Latin America and around the world, the economy of the Guianas has grown.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) recently hosted a discussion with the President of the Guianas, Mohamed Irfaan Ali. President Ali has an impressive vision for economic diversification and is moving ahead with a plan to develop oil resources while seeking to protect and properly manage the immense rainforest of the Guianas.

With the increase in oil revenues the country will experience in the coming years, the Ali administration hopes to transform lives by investing in education and health, building infrastructure and investing in solar energy. If the government succeeds, it will defy the odds, because few poor countries that have suddenly become oil-rich have successfully made this transition.

Guyana is going to need a lot of help from reliable partners to succeed.

Guyana has what it calls a controversy with Venezuela over the border between the two countries. The United States supports the Guianas’ assertion that the boundary was settled by a boundary commission in 1899; however, since the 1960s, Venezuelans from all political backgrounds have claimed up to two-thirds of Guyana’s territory, including much of the country’s energy-producing regions. Even a change of government in Venezuela will not end Venezuela’s insistence on this issue. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has also declared strong support for Guyana in this dispute.

Asked about this controversy, President Ali said: We [Guyana] believe in the rule of law. We have approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and they are looking into this issue. He encouraged Venezuela to participate fully in the (ICJ) and respect the outcome. Venezuela has so far been unwilling to engage in the process.

Given this controversy, Guyana could go the route of Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which are all small energy-producing countries that cannot choose their neighbors but can choose their security partners. . There are several security issues for Guyana, including illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, illegal mining, drug cartels and the ongoing controversy with Venezuela.

Guyana should consider establishing a deeper U.S. security partnership and a deeper partnership with other countries in the region to help mitigate these security risks.

The United States needs a deeper partnership in a number of other dimensions. The United States should explore another type of trade partnership with Guyana. Now may be the time to revisit a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) or a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).

Additionally, the United States has a minimal foreign aid presence. As Guyana gets richer, it will be increasingly difficult to justify spending US foreign aid in a middle-income country (at least on paper). Perhaps USAID could open a full USAID mission in Guyana to focus on issues such as economic diversification, environmental stewardship, as well as supporting Guyana’s aspirations to carefully administer future oil revenues.

What the midterm elections will signal to the world

As time goes on and oil revenues come online, Guyana could share the costs with the United States and ultimately bear all the costs of any assistance program similar to the how countries like Oman and Saudi Arabia have bought expertise from the World Bank Group. .

The country faces a number of risks, but if managed properly, Guyana could be on the threshold of a golden age. Now is the time to expand the relationship between the United States and Guyana: economic diversification, development, environment, trade, and security.

Daniel F. Runde is Senior Vice President and William A. Schreyer Chair in Global Analysis at CSIS. He previously worked for the US Agency for International Development, the World Bank Group and in investment banking, with experience in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. He is the author of The American Imperative: Reclaiming Global Leadership Through Soft Power which will be published in December by Bombardier Books.

