Up to six mystery drones have been spotted flying over a UK nuclear power plant.





A log released by the UK government showed the drone flying over or near a UK nuclear facility (Photo Credit: Getty)

A group of up to six drones were reported to armed police after they were spotted over a nuclear power plant in the UK.

An unidentified aircraft (UAV) was found over Carpenhurst, Cheshire, according to disclosures from the professional armed police service Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC).

The list of airspace intrusions above or near British facilities, correcting some details, also includes reports of flashing lights in the sky from unidentified objects.

Two rare reports from Capenhurst relate to sightings made over four days in July 2019.

The first describes reports of 56 drones flying over and around nuclear-licensed sites. The second is one line like this: Reports on drones flying over the field.

According to logs previously released by the government, there have been swarms of interlocked drones participating in the same operation or attacking nuclear facilities on unspecified dates.

Peter Burt of the Drone Wars UK platform said: Some of the events listed are probably cases of careless flight by individual drone operators, while others, if accurate, are much more intentional, such as reports of multiple drones flying. It seems malicious. July 2019 Capenhurst uranium enrichment facility and its surroundings.

He emphasized that in most cases, police are unable to identify the aircraft or pilot, making it difficult to combat the use of drones for illegal purposes.

The widespread availability of drones has impacted key infrastructure in the UK (Photo: Richard Newstead/Getty).

The list made public under the Freedom of Information Act had a total of 11 reports of trespassing into UK nuclear facilities between May 2019 and November last year.

Recently I found Springfields near Preston, Lancashire.

The records include: Reports of flashing lights in the sky depicted as low-flying objects flying over the site. There are no clearly identified aircraft or pilots.

Other reports of UAV activity also relate to Heysham, Lancashire, and Sellafield, located off the coast of Cumbria.

Drones are a relatively new technology that has the potential to disrupt traditional security approaches, Bert said.

Drones cannot fly over the airspace of nuclear power plants like Sellafield at Seascale, UK (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

They are readily available and can be purchased by anyone for criminal use. The off-the-shelf drones have been adapted to deliver weapons by several non-state groups in the Middle East conflict and the Ukraine war. We’ve seen how the simplest drones can be used for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.

It is encouraging that the police are willing to disclose information on this matter, which helps us understand the nature and scale of the threat to nuclear security. If we cannot effectively protect nuclear power plants from such threats, we need to consider using alternative and safer means of power generation.

The Department of Defense (MoD) has published separate information on drone activity on Metro.co.uk under the Freedom of Information Act.

This included three single-line reports that did not provide a location from last year. One displays a red light in an area that sounds like a drone without providing any additional information.

The evolving use of drones and their ability to be deployed as attack vehicles has created security concerns (Photo: Richard Newstead/Getty).

The other describes the pilot and the other two pilots flying the drone, which is not a no-fly zone.

The final report states: The general public said they saw a white van and a man, observed two lights in the sky, and believed they were drones.

Details passed in another response from the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONS) have reported reports of a herd at an unnamed nuclear license site in the UK.

The incident occurred between January 2014 and July 2020, and regulators did not provide further details.

ONS considered the public interest, but declined to disclose further information because it considered it more important than national security.

It’s unclear if the drone group reported in Capenhurst was the same incident kept secret by regulators.

The report comes at a time of heightened tensions between the West and China and Russia, each of which relates to the UK’s physical and cyber espionage activities.

The UK is seeking innovative solutions to counter the threat of unmanned aerial systems (Picture: Getty Images/Westend61)

In April, a source told The Sunday People that Chinese spies in the UK were targeting highly sensitive facilities such as military bases and nuclear power plants with their air systems.

A potential threat was demonstrated when a swarm was discovered above a nuclear reactor in Arizona over two nights in the United States in July 2020.

Official reports show that the known incident involving six spacecraft at the Palo Verde nuclear power plant each time remains unresolved.

Drones, along with any type of unmanned aerial vehicle, are prohibited from flying in the airspace of nuclear facilities under the 2016 Air Navigation Order.

A defense ministry spokesperson previously said: We have strong security measures in place on all defenses, including nuclear bases, to respond to all such incidents. While we cannot comment on specific security measures or procedures, we continue to invest in a variety of measures to address future threats, including anti-drone technology.

The identification number of the drone investigated by researchers after it was shot down by Ukrainian forces (Picture: Conflict Arms Research Institute)

The evolving use of drones, including civilian models adapted for reconnaissance, has been demonstrated on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Metro.co.uk previously reported how the UK government worked with the private sector and academia on the development of the technology.

A CNC spokesperson said, “Drone is a cutting-edge technology used in both the nuclear and security industries. Advances in detection and anti-drone systems are ongoing with changes in the law and are awareness packages for hobbyists and legitimate operators alike.

As anti-drone technology advances, CNC actively reviews and evaluates its benefits. No individual reports were mentioned, but to the best of our knowledge there have been no confirmed cases of malicious use of drones in connection with private nuclear sites in the UK.

CNC forwarded queries about the reported swarms to the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy, which said: All criminal investigations are led by the local police.

It is not appropriate to comment further.

Metro.co.uk solicited comments from the Cheshire Constabulary.

