Black Adam still tops the US box office

Last week was dedicated to the adaptation division of Warner Bros. Discoverys DC Comics, which has been rebranded as DC Studios and will now be co-led by producer Peter Safran and filmmaker James Gunn. With an announcement, they’ve rejuvenated the struggling label, and for the first time in a long time (maybe ever), people are excited to see what WBD can do with DC superhero movies. And obviously that translated into another box office win for Dwayne Johnsons Black Adam, right?!

Uh, not really. The super-antihero flick still stands atop the US box office in its second week, but it’s fallen more than 50% since its $27 million debut. That was enough for it to easily cross the $100 million mark (it’s at $111 million) and double what the second-place film did, but was nowhere near, say, Top Gun numbers. : Maverick. Speaking of the film in second place was (again) Ticket To Paradise, which added $10 million to its total (which is now $33 million after two weeks).

After that is the only newcomer to the top 10, horror film Prey For The Devil, which grossed $7 million. Then we have surprise horror hit Smile with $5 million (sitting at $92 million after five weeks, so unless the end of the scary season gives it a big drop, it will eventually hit $100 million dollars). Finishing the top five is a not-so-successful surprise horror Halloween Ends, which grossed $3 million in its third week and is currently grossing $60 million.

The bottom 10 movies have smaller movies enjoying wider theatrical rollout, especially Till in seventh place (jump over 600% from last week after adding 2,000 more screens), Terrifier 2 (which fell one spot but made a bit more money thanks to last week) and TR (up to 10th from 12th with 100% more money and 900 more screens) .

The full list of Box Office Mojo’s top 10 is below.

Black AdamTicket To ParadisePrey For The DevilSmileThe End Of HalloweenLyle, Lyle, Crocodile TillTerrifier 2The Woman KingTR

