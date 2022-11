Fed pivot hopes fade as U.S. economy returns to growth

The US economy surprisingly rocked a series of sharp rate hikes, indicating that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to tame historically high inflation is not yet over, new figures released today show.

Gross domestic product (GDP) across the pond rose 2.6% last quarter, from a 0.6% contraction in the three months to June, official US statistics show. .

The Wall Street Journal’s US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of global currencies, rose 0.6% on the news. US stocks opened higher.

The increase in the shock was mainly due to a huge jump in exports, up more than 14%, suggesting that the underlying strength of the US economy is fragile.

The U.S. dollar has outperformed other major currencies this year, emboldened by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s.

A strengthened dollar is likely to hit U.S. trade because it makes the country’s exports less competitive.

“With an exceptionally weak global economic backdrop and a soaring dollar, survey data suggests exports will stagnate or even fall soon,” said Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics. .

Domestically, household and corporate finances are being “crushed” by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the rest of the federal open market committee, who are tightening borrowing costs by 75 basis points three time in a row,” Ashworth added.

Slowing consumer spending in response to rising rates and prices will tip the economy into “a mild recession in the first half of next year”, he said.

The upward shock to GDP strengthens the case for further rate hikes by the Fed, as it suggests that the central bank’s rate hike cycle has yet to significantly dampen spending.

US GDP Trend

Source: United States Bureau of Economic Analysis

The Fed is trying to incentivize consumers to save and make corporate borrowing more expensive to dampen activity in order to realign supply and demand to keep inflation in check.

Prices have risen 8.2% in the United States over the past year, with core inflation hovering around 6% in recent months.

Central banks were forced to end years of ultra-stimulative monetary policy this year to control a historic price spike.

Next Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to raise its borrowing costs by 75 basis points, the biggest rise in 25 years of independence. Prices rose 10.1% in the UK, the fastest rise in 40 years.

Today, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates by 75 basis points for the second consecutive time. Prior to a rate hike in July, the ECB had not tightened policy in over a decade.

