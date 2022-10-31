Taylor, Rihanna and Sam & Kim join the battle for UK number one.





This week’s official singles chart is a fight for #3.

Rihannas’ big comeback track, Lift Me Up (taken from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack), hits #1 with Taylor Swifts’ current chart #1 Anti-Hero and Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ former chart #1 Unholy. There is an incredibly close competition for it. .

Although less than 300 chart sales split the top 3 and 4 days left in tracking, it’s still playable. Unholy (3) had previously been at number one for a month, and Lift Me Up (2) represents Rihannas’ first new material in six years.

Her last number one was in 2017 with Wild Thoughts and DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. When Life Me Up goes up, it becomes Rihanna’s 10th official single chart number one. The ballad with soft hymns is expected to be the first of two new tracks on the Wakanda Forever OST, with more new music set to follow in the wake of Ri’s upcoming Super Bowl headline halftime show early next year.

But don’t count Tay yet. Anti-Hero (1) is going to be a hard fight to win after an official chart double that broke a record-breaking record at Midnights last week.

Three tracks could set new highs within the UK Top 10 this week. Oliver Tree and Robin Schulzs likely first hit Venbee & Goddard with the Unstoppable Miss You (5), Stormzys Hide & Seek (6), and Messy In Heaven (10).

After years of hype, the SZAs Shirt is finally here and is set to debut at #15 this week.

Meghan Trainor and her doo-wop bop Made You Look made the biggest jumps in the official chart priorities today, currently at #10 to #18.

Official chart October 30, 2022 LW TW TITLE ARTIST 1 1 ANTI-HERO TAYLOR SWIFT NEW 2 LIFT ME UP RIHANNA 2 3 UNHOLY SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS 6 4 FORGET ME LEWIS CAPALDI YOU 85 SCHULZ 7 6 Hide and seek storms 3 7 Lavender Hayes Taylor Swift 10 8 PSYCHO ANNE-MARIE & AITCH 11 9 Cuff It Beyonce 14 10 MESSY IN HEAVEN VENBEE & GODDARDIN 9’11 M 13 SNOW ON THE BEACH Taylor Swift FT Lana Del Rey 5 14 I’M GOOD (BLUE) DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA NEW 15 Shirt SZA 15 16 BIG CITY LIFE LUDE & METAFIX HAB 18 METAFIX LAB 17 BAD 17 19 Calm down Rema 16 20 Another love Tom Odell

