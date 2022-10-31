US plans to deploy B-52 bombers to northern Australia





SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) – The United States plans to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, amid growing heightened tensions with Beijing.

Dedicated bomber facilities will be set up at the Australian Air Force’s remote Tindal base, about 300 km (190 miles) south of Darwin, the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory, the source said. , which declined to be identified because it is unauthorized. speak out publicly on the issue.

The development was first reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp’s (ABC) Four Corners program, citing US documents.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia engages with the United States on defense alliances “from time to time”.

“There are visits, of course, to Australia, including Darwin, where US Marines, of course, are stationed on a rotating basis,” Albanese told a news conference.

The Australian Northern Territory already hosts frequent military collaborations with the United States. Thousands of US Marines rotate annually in the territory for joint training and exercises, initiated under President Barack Obama.

The office of Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles declined to comment.

The United States has drawn up detailed plans for what it calls a “squadron operations facility” for use during the Northern Territory’s dry season, an adjoining maintenance center and parking area for B- 52, according to the ABC report.

The possibility of deploying long-range bombers to Australia sends a strong message to adversaries about Washington’s ability to project air power, the US Air Force was quoted in the report as saying.

Last year, the United States, Britain and Australia struck a security deal that will provide Australia with the technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines, unnerving China.

Placing B-52s, which have a combat range of about 14,000 km, in Australia will be a warning to Beijing as fears grow over an assault on Taiwan, Becca Wasser, senior fellow at the Center for a New American based in Washington, DC Security, told the ABC.

This year, the United States deployed four B-52s to its Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

Reporting by Renju Jose and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Gerry Doyle

