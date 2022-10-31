Global outrage over Sunaks Cop27 snub fuels fear of UK stance on climate crisis | climate crisis





Rishi Sunax’s decision to suspend the Cop27 UN climate talks and ban King Charles from attending has upset and upset nations around the world, and has offended the government’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis at the risk of Britain taking a global stage. raised concerns about

Several developing countries have told The Guardian their embarrassment. Carlos Fuller, Belize’s UN ambassador to the United Nations, said: “I can understand why the king asked him not to join the fight. But as Britain’s main policymaker and Cop26 chairman, the Prime Minister should have led the summit.

It seems to wash the hands of leadership.

He questioned Sunax’s reasons for not focusing on the UK economic report. Mohamed Nasheed, Chairman of the Maldives Parliament and former President, said: [Its] It is very worrying that the UK thinks there is something more serious than climate change. You can count pennies, but you can lose pounds.

Developed countries were also concerned. A senior government aide said: It appears that the new British Prime Minister wants to wash away the government’s previous strong role in international climate action. for another sting of it [Cop26 president Alok] Sharma.

The Cop26 summit, chaired by Secretary Boris Johnson and chaired by Secretary Alok Sharma in Glasgow last November, ended with the first international agreement to limit temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Sunak attended and led a discussion on climate finance, which is expected to be a major issue at Cop27.

Instead of attending Cop27, Sunak will speak at the Business and Environmental Leaders Reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace this Friday, two days before Cop27 kicks off. But his absence from the meeting raised concerns about the UK’s position on the climate crisis as the government offers new oil and gas licenses and tax cuts to boost fossil fuel production.

Sunak may also be taken on stage by his former boss due to his absence. The Observer said Johnson hopes to attend the Cop27 summit, following the precedent set by former leaders including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

As one Commonwealth diplomat said: For all of Boris Johnson’s illness, no one can reasonably accuse him of ignoring or prioritizing climate action. Britain benefited from the leadership of Alok Sharma and Lord Goldsmith.

one hope [Sunaks stance] This is not a retreat from the position the UK has taken in both areas in recent years.

It is unusual for the head of state of an important police force not to attend the handover. After signing the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015, French President Franois Hollande was warmly welcomed at the United Nations Climate Coop in Marrakech.

The UK remains the chair of the UN negotiations until the reins are handed over to the Egyptian government at the Cop27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. This puts the UK government at a key position in long-term climate talks, and the Prime Minister is expected to hold closed bilateral talks with opponents from around the world, including other topics that will typically focus on climate, such as: The war in Ukraine and the global economic crisis.

The Ukrainian war and Britain’s geopolitical ties are also a major reason to go, said Rachel Kyte, a former World Bank senior official, now dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University in the US and a close police watcher.

“Many of the world is affected by the war, but we are sitting next to it without throwing much in terms of upholding Ukraine’s values,” she said. If we want them to be with us on what’s important to us, we have to be with them on what’s important to them. You can’t build relationships unless you show up.

Leaders including Abdel Fatah el Sisi of Egypt, Emmanuel Macron of France, Ursula von der Leyen, Chairman of the European Commission, and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations will play a key role in Cop27. There is a question mark on US President Joe Biden, who faces the midterm elections, but his special envoy John Kerry will be present throughout the meeting.

The Egyptian government expressed disappointment with Sunax’s decision.

Paul Bledsoe, a former Clinton White House climate adviser and now at the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington DC, pointed to the global failure of right-wing leaders on the climate crisis. He said there is no higher priority than climate change, which is the collapse of the real world, not just the vanity of Tory politics. Conservative governments around the world, especially the radical Republicans in the United States, must roll their heads in the sand.

