US soldiers survive South Korea crash





Seoul (AFP) For hours, they pulled body after body from the tangles of crushed limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alley at the epicenter of South Korea’s worst stampede. But it was often too late.

Three off-duty US soldiers stationed in South Korea told AFP how they got caught up in the crowd and crush that killed 151 people and injured dozens more, describing scenes of chaos, suffering and death as they struggled to help.

Around 100,000 people attended the event, which local vendors described as ‘unprecedented’, but the overstretched police force, which is also handling a protest across the city, only planned to deploy some 200 officers .

The three US soldiers told AFP they were part of the crowd descending the steep, narrow alley that became a death trap, but were able to escape onto a ledge-like area on the side.

But just after they managed to get out of the crowd, “it started to happen, everyone fell on top of each other like dominoes,” Jarmil Taylor, 40, told AFP.

People at the top of the alley were trying to make their way, even though the street was already packed – and then people started falling.

“There were people on top of people – it was layers of people. They didn’t have enough people to help them all at once,” a visibly dazed and tired Taylor told AFP on Sunday. on site.

“People in the pile were panicking which made it worse. There were sounds everywhere that made it impossible – people’s screams just drowned out all the sounds,” he added.

He and his friends would try to pull the victims of the stampede out and transport them to safety so emergency responders could perform CPR, he said.

“We were picking a lot of people and taking them to nearby clubs since they finally opened them. The floors of the clubs were full of people lying on the floor.”

“It just fell apart”

Washington is stationing some 27,000 American troops in South Korea to help protect it from the nuclear-armed North, and Taylor and his friends are based at Camp Casey in Gyeonggi.

During their week off, they decided to go to the festivities in Itaewon, but said that when they found themselves in the huge crowd, they realized something was wrong.

“We were getting nervous too, we were in the middle and that’s why we got sideways, and that’s when it all fell apart,” 32-year-old Dane Beathard said.

People were crushed so tightly in the alley that rescuers could not pull them out of the crowded crowd, he said.

“We helped get people out all night… It took a long time for people stuck in there not to breathe,” Beathard said.

“All the crushed people were out front, where they collapsed in a heap,” he said, adding that at worst it was “a fifteen-foot layer of people.”

Authorities said the majority of the victims were young women in their twenties.

“There were a lot of women in the crowd who got run over,” said Jerome Augusta, 34.

“I think because they were smaller, their diaphragms got crushed. And because they were freaking out, which made things more chaotic,” he said.

Initially, there were hardly any police or emergency responders on the scene, the trio said, and the size of the crowd meant those in the back had no idea the disaster was unfolding right in front of them.

“We were yelling at them to back off, but it was too little too late,” Augusta said.

Soldiers stood on the edge of the stampede all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said by the time they reached them it was often too late.

“We’re not little guys but we also got run over before we came out,” Taylor said, adding that disaster struck so quickly they failed to figure out what was going on.

“What you have to understand is the people stuck in front, they were all on the ground – crushed. So you couldn’t move forward and trample everyone in front, so people were piling up as they fell,” he said. -he declares.

The trio said they felt lucky to have survived.

“When we left, there were bodies everywhere, everywhere,” the three of them told AFP.

AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221030-there-were-bodies-everywhere-us-soldiers-survive-s-korea-crush The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos