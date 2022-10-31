For the US Space Force, Raymond’s retirement marks the end of an era





Raymond: “Over the last few years, the Ministry of Defense has given priority to space”

WASHINGTON The first chief of the US Space Force, General John Jay Raymond, on November 2, will hand over command to General B. Chance Saltzman and will retire after 38 years of military service.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is due to attend the change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and recognize Raymond for his role in laying the groundwork for the nation’s first space-focused military service.

Long before being sworn in as head of the US Space Force in January 2020, Raymond was the figurehead of the US Air Forces space organization. When the Pentagon restored US Space Command in August 2019, Raymond was named commander.

So when Congress signed legislation in December 2019 authorizing the Space Force as the nation’s sixth military branch within the Department of the Air Force, Raymond was seen as the obvious choice to lead it.

As the first official member of the new service, Raymond had to start building it from scratch, transferring people and funds from Air Force space units. Amidst it all, he had to navigate a charged political landscape as early Space Force was seen as a vanity project by former President Trump and parodied in a Netflix show.

At a White House event marking the first anniversary of the Space Forces, Vice President Mike Pence announced that service members would be called Guardians.

While many predicted President Joe Biden would turn the tide on the Space Force, the administration gave its full support and over the past two years has increased the service’s budget amid fears that US satellites have become targets military and must be better defended.

Raymond played a pivotal role in drawing attention to US military and intelligence assessments that Russia is deploying anti-satellite weapons that could threaten US systems, and urged the Space Force to innovate faster to keep a leg up. ahead of China. He also advocated for the United States and all other countries to adopt standards of behavior to protect outer space from weapons and debris.

Achievements, future challenges

Saltzman, who was Raymond’s first choice to succeed him, inherits a space force of about 16,000, half uniformed and half civilian.

In a recent interview with SpaceNews, Raymond said he was proud of what had been accomplished in less than three years and was convinced that the Space Force had a solid foundation.

When we created this service, we wanted it to be very agile, very light. We have flattened the bureaucracy, we have reduced headquarters levels, we have largely funded existing resources, he said.

Being small, however, can make it difficult to keep up with the administrative and bureaucratic requirements associated with military service, Raymond warned. The new chief will also be under pressure to modernize aging systems and find a way forward for the Space Force reserve component.

Raymond said Saltzman will have to figure out what the right size of serve is.

When you operate within the bureaucracy of the Department of Defense, you need to have enough mass to just be able to attend meetings, get things done and approve them, he added. Have we had enough or do we need to grow a little?

The good news for the new chief is that over the past few years, the Department has prioritized space, Raymond said. And there has been an increase in our budgets. Going forward, we just need to be able to articulate what we need and have the analytical rigor that says: here’s why.

One organization within the Space Force that Raymond pushed to create is the Space Warfighting Analysis Center. The SWAC is a group of our smartest doctors and our best and brightest operators in charge of what Raymond calls designing the force that will inform future purchases of satellites and other systems. I’m very confident today that we have capabilities and I’m confident that we can protect and defend that, he said, but we have to finish that job.

As the threat continues to evolve and threats to our space assets continue to emerge, we must transform our space architectures to be more capable and resilient, he said. If we do it right, it will allow us to capitalize on the capabilities of the commercial industry. I think the way we move forward on force design is going to open up the possibility of mobilizing more allies and more trading partners.

