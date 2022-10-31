Can stress spread like a virus? What animals tell us.





Comment this story

Comment

Yes, says neuroscientist Tony W. Buchanan, a professor at St. Louis University. In 2010, he measured the reaction of people who simply observed stress in others. Buchanan found that watchers’ cortisol levels increased via a phenomenon known as stress contagion, the spread of stress from person to person like a virus.

Now, more and more researchers are investigating whether this contagiousness is something seen throughout the animal kingdom.

Scientists hope to find out if stress can pass through completely separate channels from screams, squeals and raised hacks. What they learn could shed light on the treatment of animals and shed light on the nature of stress in humans.

Researchers are trying to understand how these processes can occur simultaneously across different taxa in birds, humans, fish, mice, so that you have the same phenomenon occurring in very different species that have evolved at a level very different, says Jens Pruessner, professor of psychology at McGill University in Montreal.

You have probably experienced stress contagion. A friend walks by and spends a few minutes complaining about his job or his partner. Suddenly, even though these aren’t your problems, you’re breathing faster and feeling a little nervous.

That’s because, as you’ve been listening to, your body has given you a quick dose of adrenaline and cortisol hormones that mobilize energy stores to run, fight, and complete projects on schedule. Much research shows that over time, frequent jolts of stress are corrosive to the body and reproduction.

Why do cats knead? Why do dogs lick you? The science of pet quirks.

Neuroscientist Jaideep Bains studies how stress imprints itself on the brain.

In 2014, Bains began studying in his lab at the University of Calgary how stress passes from individual to individual in mice. He discovered that a stressed mouse emits a pheromone from its anal glands, which is then sniffed out by a nearby mouse.

Makes sense, right? says Bains. If you think about what a mouse would do, it could be in the field and be chased by a predator, and it comes back to the nest.

A vocal signal would likely attract attention, but a quiet chemical signal, which is only detected by those very close to you, would be a great way to let others know there is danger, Bains added. .

Bains found that the neural connections in a mouse that senses stress pheromones will change to become identical to the mouse that first sensed the stressor. So the brain of a mouse that sensed a stressed mouse also seems to sense a stressor.

Next, we asked if a stressed mouse could pass the information to a second mouse, and if that mouse could then pass it on to another mouse, Bains said. And it works wonderfully. The third mouse shows the same changes in its brain.

This also has implications for humans. Like mice, we sense the anxiety of others.

We really see ourselves as individuals with our own experiences, Bains said. And we don’t think much about how other people’s experiences and what they’re going through might also shape us.

Measuring stress in wild animals is difficult outside of a neuroscience lab. Scientists are considered predatory by most species and trigger a stress response simply by their presence. Animals leave traces of stress hormones in their feces and feathers, but these are not real-time samples. And capturing animals to test their blood hormones is itself a stressful process for animals. However, new technologies make the job easier.

Hanja Brandl of the University of Konstanz in Germany is studying guinea fowl in Kenya using small implanted heart rate recorders combined with solar-powered GPS trackers to observe how stress moves from bird to bird. Results from similar studies suggest that stressed birds have higher heart rates and, among other behaviors, tend to stay closer to their flocks.

Are you looking for a well behaved dog? Race may not tell you much.

Brandl and his colleagues also use camera trap video cameras triggered by animal movements and machine learning in other studies.

Knowing who goes where and how often they feed can reveal stress, Brandl says.

Machine learning also gives scientists better data from hours of video. Before deep learning algorithms, Brandl had to watch videos for long periods of time, accounting for sometimes ambiguous behaviors. Now the algorithms pick up on tiny nuances.

By giving the computer thousands and sometimes millions of data points, I’m basically letting the computer decide, she says.

Scientists have also observed that groups work together to relieve stress in anxious individual members. For example, vampire bats appease members of their social network by sharing food.

Research is already affecting breeding. Studies have shown that calves recover faster after dehorning when allowed to return to their social group, and chicks benefit from being close to their mother hen after experiencing mild stress.

It’s very relatable. It’s like a child who has a little accident in the playground. And with mom there, everything will probably be fine, says Brandl.

Brandl wrote a review article in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B this year calling for further study of the transmission of stress in animals.

More knowledge from animal social systems research is needed to unravel the mechanisms and consequences of stress transmission, she writes. Identifying to what extent the transmission of stress modulates animal groups represents an important line of research.

Right now, we’re just taking the first steps, trying to figure out just how important stress transmission really is, Brandl says. But with more studies and more discoveries, we can really refine all the actions that improve animal welfare in captivity and in the wild.

Bishop Sand is an audio producer at the Washington Post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/10/30/stress-contagion-cortisol-wildlife/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos