NWA Reveals New Sheik-Inspired USA Tag Team Title Belts, But Champions Refuse Trade





Billy Corgan showed off a new design for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship, and it’s a beauty.

Corgan made his debut with the belt in the latest episode of NWA USA (S4E8). Unfortunately, NWA has yet to release a close-up for us to admire the craftsmanship. It was the best screenshot I could.

NWA United States

Corgan explained that he considers himself the guardian of NWA history. When he recently reintroduced the NWA United States Tag Team Championship, the current design was meant to be a temporary placeholder for Detroit’s new Sheik belt-inspired gold.

Wrestlepedia

One problem though.

The current NWA United States Tag Team Champions are The Fixers duo of Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky, and they really like the red, white, and blue design.

Last word on sports

Legursky was present for the new title belt ceremony. When Corgan attempted to make an official trade, Legursky refused. For context, Wrecking Ball is a dumb character and he doesn’t seem to understand the situation. Although Corgan explained that The Fixers would still be champions, Legursky would not move to hand over the current belt. This calls into question what will happen with the beautiful new title.

Watch the full NWA USA scene starting at 36:35. It was supposed to be a comedy segment, but the mileage will vary depending on whether you’re actually laughing.

What do you think of the new NWA United States Tag Team Championship belt? Which NWA United States Tag Team Championship design do you prefer?

