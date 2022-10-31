



Parliamentary leaders have warned that ministers must act urgently to prevent an impending homelessness crisis among Ukrainian refugees.

Over 100,000 people have become guests of British homes under the Homes for Ukraine initiative, but many find they have nowhere to go after their six-month stay.

The government plan was for Ukrainians to rent their homes or rematch with other hosts. However, local authorities overseeing the plan say they are having trouble finding people to accept the refugees.

The 183 local council networks, most of which represent rural authorities, said they had received many reports that the hosts had decided not to have a rematch. Local authorities in Leicestershire have found that only 10% of those who expressed an interest in hosting in the spring are now willing to help with the rematch. A similar survey of 2,700 potential hosts by the Council of Gloucestershire had only 15% positive responses.

Nataliia Kozhushko, a 38-year-old engineer from the Kharkiv region, and host Amy have been looking for a new host for six weeks, but without success. Kozhushko has been living with her family in Cropredy, Oxfordshire since April, but things have changed for her family and Kozhushko has to move to her job. She has a job in Aldi in Banbury, four miles away, and is learning English at university, but the bus to Banbury only runs twice a week. So the townsfolk came together to provide transportation.

We advertised on Facebook for her with beautiful photos of her, but not a single one came out, Amy said. It’s a wonderful experience our family had. Whether it’s Nataliia or someone else, if there’s room to spare to provide Ukrainian refugees, I’d say the positives outweigh the negatives.

Kozhushko, Amy did a lot for me. During the first six weeks we tried to get as much information as possible. She took me to 100 places to visit dentists and doctors, visit my universal credit bank account. And the villagers were very helpful. They sent clothes for me. And many of them we didn’t even know. She hopes to become a translator and worries about her older brother and her parents who remain in her Ukraine.

By Christmas, around 14,000 Ukrainians are expected to end their stay and will become homeless if they cannot find another host or private accommodation. According to the latest figures, 1,915 Ukrainians have reported homelessness to the parliament.

According to the Ukrainian Sponsorship Pathway, a charity established to support the Homes for Ukraine initiative, there are currently 4,000 Ukrainians seeking sponsors.

Barry Wood, the Conservative leader of the Cherwell Regional Assembly, who has supported Kozhushko, said rematching has proven difficult and is often not the right solution.

If there’s an arrangement that breaks down in the direction we’re going, we’re looking for a replacement host, he said. This is not ideal, especially for children in primary school, as they should not be uprooted.

He said many Cherwell hosts had gathered in a particular town. Perhaps it was because they were members of the same congregation or other network. These clusters mean refugees can support each other, but now many want to move to cities and towns for jobs and better transportation.

About half of Ukrainians live in local councils. According to figures compiled by DCN, South Cambridgeshire has the highest percentage of Ukrainians living per capita at 226, with South Oxfordshire, Chichester, Waverley and Weldon in the top five.

Bridget Smith, head of the Liberal Democrats in South Cambridgeshire’s regional parliament and vice-chairman of DCN, said the government must act now to prevent the crisis. Now that we have a crisis cost of living, I think the possibility of a crisis is much more realistic. She said that our hosts, no matter how altruistic, kind and generous, will put serious pressure on them, no matter how many people are not wealthy.

The city council already awaits over 1 million homes in the UK, so anyone who becomes homeless will be added to this list and the city council will need to find money to keep it in bed and breakfast accommodation.

There are currently around 1,600 people on my list of houses, Smith said, with tens of thousands in some London boroughs. I think the government has done its job. They urgently need to review the plan.

The cost of living crisis will begin to seriously affect every legislature. The cost of filling empty trucks alone puts pressure on us. The council was in a pretty good position, but they were still really, really worried about how they were going to manage it for the next two years.

“Since Putin’s invasion, we have protected more than 136,600 Ukrainians, many of whom are well established,” a government spokesperson said.

According to ONS survey results, most sponsors want to last longer than the initial six months. All those who arrived are able to work, claim allowances, and have given the city council 10,500 per person to cover additional expenses, including emergency accommodation if needed.

