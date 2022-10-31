



Data from payment companies shows that government energy bill support of 400 during the winter doesn’t reach many homes with prepaid meters.

Families with prepaid energy meters are eligible for vouchers that offer monthly discounts, but only half of the expected number has been used so far, according to PayPoint, which processes additional payments at stores across the UK.

The discount on energy bills starts on 1 October for everyone in the UK, regardless of household size, with a reduction of 66 or 67 per month between October and March.

Energy companies automatically apply a discount to the bills of households paying their monthly bills, but many typically poor prepaid meter users have to actively claim the discount.

PayPoint expects to process a total of 52.8 million gift certificates in October. However, figures first reported by BBC News said the business had repaid only $27 million.

Under the scheme, households using traditional non-smart prepaid meters will receive a voucher by text, email or post in the first week of each month. Customers can then exchange them at the Post Office and PayPoint’s corner stores and newspaper outlets.

The government’s energy bill support plan was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in February and extended in May as the energy crisis worsened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Liz Truss then announced a separate, broader commitment to limit average household energy bills to 2,500 per year over two years, but reduced to six months by current Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt.

Energy companies stick with prepaid meters for customers who feel they risk not paying. During the energy crisis, the number of UK households using prepaid meters increased. According to Ofgem data analyzed by comparison site Uswitch, 7.38 million households were using prepaid meters in the first quarter of 2022, up from 7.35 million in the last three months of last year. The number of prepaid meters is expected to increase further during the winter as rates rise even after government support is applied.

Prepaid meter users are already paying more than many other homes for the same service due to a flat rate of up to 50 per year that applies whether or not the home uses energy.

A spokesperson for the Government Division said: “The government has worked to expedite the delivery of energy bill assistance plans and has helped a wide range of households struggling with energy bills this winter, including 1,200 direct payments to vulnerable households.

We encourage customers to apply credit to their meters as soon as possible so that they can benefit from the scheme in addition to an energy price guarantee that will save an average household about 700 people this winter.

