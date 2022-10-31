UK farmers say exports will be affected by post-Brexit regulations.





The UK’s meat industry has warned that new regulations imposed by the UK government on farmers will have a devastating impact on post-Brexit producers and their ability to export to the EU.

From 13 December the UK Department of Agriculture will require tens of thousands of farmers to obtain an official certification from a qualified veterinarian for the health of animals designated for slaughter and export.

According to a letter from 14 industry lobby groups to Agriculture Minister Mark Spencer, the department’s new regulations urge farmers to reconsider or postpone the action, a significant change from the existing requirement for farmers to authenticate veterinary visits.

They said the regulation would have a devastating effect on farmers, auction markets and meat processors by blocking exports to the EU.

We believe this will not only have an immediate impact on livestock prices in the UK, but will also lead to serious and costly disruption to the supply chain. British Meat Processors Association.

They said additional bureaucracy could push prices up for UK supermarkets as farmers try to compensate for their export losses as the cost of living crisis begins to bite.

More than 70% of UK meat exports, worth almost $1 billion last year, go to the EU.

Block export regulations require farmers to regularly inspect their animals by a qualified veterinarian.

While farmers who have declared veterinary visits meet Brussels requirements, the agriculture department’s more stringent approach to enforcing the regulation is causing the UK industry to lose a significant portion of the EU export market overnight as there is not enough system bandwidth to comply with the bureaucracy. There is a risk of losing parts. Fourteen lobby groups spoke to Spencer in a letter.

The UK has a serious shortage of veterinarians. After Brexit, the UK has been struggling to find a sufficient number of official veterinarians to certify food and beverage exports to the EU, and now requires so-called export health certificates as the UK has left its bloc regulatory system for agri-food.

The UK Food Standards Agency, in a parliamentary report this month, recognized that slaughterhouse workers who had to make sure meat was safe by veterinarians passed word of mouth last fall. At the time, only 210 veterinarians were available, but typically 260 were needed.

UK farms accredited by food quality assurance schemes including Red Tractor Assurance, Quality Meat Scotland and Farm Assured Welsh Livestock will be exempt from new UK regulations requiring certification of qualified veterinarians for animal health.

However, tens of thousands of other UK farms are not covered by these plans.

Video: The Brexit Effect: How Leaving the EU Affects the UK

Of the 125,000 sheep and cattle in the UK, 14 lobby groups said the Red Tractors had less than 50,000, and another 20,000 had been approved for the Welsh and Scottish initiatives.

Richard Findlay, chairman of the NFU Livestock Commission, said the additional restrictions would make trade with the EU virtually impossible for many farmers.

He said it would put unnecessary strain on the already expanded veterinary sector and add additional costs to farmers struggling with already soaring fertilizer, feed and fuel prices, which would render large volumes of beef and lamb chops unqualified for export. He said. Added.

The Department of Agriculture said it was aware of concerns raised by the industry about the process of providing evidence of regular veterinarian visits.

We are working with businesses and the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons to ease the burden on exporters in meeting these EU requirements, he added.

