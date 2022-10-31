Russia accuses Britain of destroying Nord Stream pipeline





The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on Saturday that the British Navy was behind last month’s attack on the Nord Stream pipeline, which the British government claimed was false and designed to thwart Moscow’s military failure in Ukraine.

Russia has offered no evidence of claims that a major NATO member destroyed important Russian infrastructure during the worst crisis in relations with the West since the Cold War, Reuters reported.

“According to available information, representatives of this unit of the Royal Navy participated in the planning, delivery and execution of the terrorist attack on the Baltic Sea on 26 September this year, detonating the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” the Ministry of Defense said. told

Britain denied the claim.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense is spreading false claims on a massive scale to thwart the disastrous treatment of the illegal invasion of Ukraine,” the British government said.

“This invented story tells more about the controversy within the Russian government than it does in the West.”

The article continues below the ad.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also claimed that “British experts” from the same unit ordered a Ukrainian drone strike against ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea early Saturday.

Russia has already blamed the West for the destruction of Russia-built Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, an important infrastructure built to supply Russian gas to Europe.

But it makes sense for the first time that Moscow has firmly held responsibility for the attack on one country.

Reuters added that it could not immediately confirm conflicting claims as to who was responsible for the damage to the subsea gas pipeline.

Denmark and Sweden earlier said the leak was the result of an explosion, and Sweden has ordered a further investigation into the pipeline damage, the prosecutor in charge of the case said in a statement Friday.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Russia’s claims of responsibility for the damage were “stupid”, and Russian officials said the United States was motivated to sell more liquefied natural gas to Europe.

The United States denied intervening.

The combined capacity of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines is 110 billion cubic meters per year, which is more than half of Russia’s general exports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upstreamonline.com/politics/russia-blames-uk-for-nord-stream-pipelines-sabotage/2-1-1343693 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos