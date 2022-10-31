U.S. Supreme Court conservatives oppose admissions of racially-conscious students





WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday expressed skepticism about the legality of race-sensitive admissions policies in cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, which could jeopardize affirmative action programs often used to boost black enrollment. and Hispanic students.

The court heard tense arguments in appeals by a group founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum of lower court rulings upholding programs used at the two prestigious schools to foster student diversity. The judges heard nearly three hours of arguments in the UNC case before addressing the Harvard dispute.

The court’s 6-3 conservative majority made clear its sympathy for the challengers, while the liberal justices defended the limited consideration of race in admissions as one factor among others. Decisions are due by the end of June.

“College admissions is a zero-sum game,” said conservative judge Samuel Alito. “And if you give a ‘plus’ to someone who is in the underrepresented minority category, but not to someone else, then you put the other student at a disadvantage.”

Blum’s group said UNC discriminates against white and Asian American applicants and Harvard discriminates against Asian American applicants.

Tory judge Clarence Thomas, one of two black members of the tribunal, said: ‘I’ve heard the word diversity many times, and I have no idea what it means.

Many higher education institutions place a high value on a diverse student body, not only to address racial inequality and exclusion in American life, but to bring a range of perspectives to campuses.

Universities have said they only use race as a factor in a slew of individualized assessments for admission without quotas — permitted by Supreme Court precedents — and that limiting consideration of race would result in a significant drop in the number of underrepresented students. groups.

The cases give the court an opportunity to overturn previous rulings — including one as recent as 2016 — allowing race-conscious admissions policies at colleges and universities. They also give him a chance to adopt a conservative-favored interpretation of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment promise of equal protection under the law that would prevent governments and other institutions from using policies that care. of race – even those designed to benefit people who have experienced discrimination. .

Conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh told the lawyer defending the UNC policy that “these racial classifications are potentially dangerous and must have a logical endpoint.”

“When is your sunset? When does it end?” Conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett asked about UNC’s consideration of race in admissions.

The court’s three liberal justices questioned Patrick Strawbridge, the challengers’ attorney, in the UNC case.

“You keep saying you oppose using race alone” to decide which applicants to admit, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to serve on the court, told Strawbridge.

“But as I read the file and understand their process, it’s never in isolation, it’s in the context of all the other factors – there are 40 factors on all kinds of things that the admissions office looks at. And you didn’t’ I didn’t demonstrate or show a situation where all they’re looking at is race,” Jackson added.

[1/5]Protesters gather in support of affirmative action as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether colleges can continue to use race as a factor in student admissions in two cases at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2022. REUTERS/ Jonathan Erst

The court faces this contentious issue four months after its major rulings restricting abortion rights and expanding gun rights.

‘CHECK A BOX’

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan said: “I thought part of what it meant to be an American and to believe in American pluralism is that in fact our institutions reflect who we are as a people in all of our variety.”

Tory Chief Justice John Roberts said if schools are no longer allowed to solicit the race from applicants by “ticking a box” on an admissions application as they can now, “perhaps there would be an incentive for a university to, in fact, pursue racially neutral alternatives.”

Judge Sonia Sotomayor, the only Hispanic to ever serve on the court, pointed to the inconvenience black applicants might have experienced before applying to attend college.

“If you’re black you’re more likely to be in an underfunded school, you’re more likely to be taught by teachers who aren’t as qualified as others, you’re more likely to be seen as having less academic potential,” Sotomayor said.

The lawsuits were filed separately against the two schools in 2014. One accused Harvard of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or ethnicity. national origin under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. The other accused UNC of violating the 14th Amendment.

Blum’s group argued that the Constitution requires colorblind admissions.

“The assumption that race necessarily informs anyone’s qualifications is contrary to the precedents of this court and our Constitution,” Strawbridge told the justices.

MILITARY ACADEMIES

President Joe Biden’s administration has backed the schools.

US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, advocating for the Biden administration, said: “When students of all races and backgrounds come to college and live together and learn together, they become better colleagues, better citizens. and better leaders.” Prelogar emphasized the importance of this diversity in military academies across the country to ensure a future racially diverse officer corps.

In 2016, the court upheld a race-conscious admissions policy at the University of Texas, but has since moved to the right.

Strawbridge asked the Supreme Court to overturn a 2003 Supreme Court ruling that colleges could consider race as a factor in the admissions process because of the compelling interests of creating a diverse student body. The court first upheld affirmative action in college admissions in a 1978 ruling that actions to achieve diversity were allowed, but racial quotas were not.

Reporting by Andrew Chung in Washington and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham

