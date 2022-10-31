US voters say fixing the economy is the top priority





This election season, voters are focused on one big issue: the economy. Americans rank inflation as the most important problem facing the United States, followed by jobs and the economy as a whole, according to an October Ipsos/Reuters poll.

Over the past year, Americans have focused on returning to restaurants, traveling and enjoying in-person events, which became scarce at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. But soaring prices for everything from eggs to plane tickets, as well as uncertainty about the future, have put a damper on many of those plans.

Voters may be divided on many issues, but they all seem to agree that money and how the government allocates it needs to be addressed. When asked what unique message voters hope to send to politicians with their votes this year, the responses tied for No. 1 are “be more efficient and do more” and “fix the economy and reduce the cost of life,” an NBC News poll found.

With that in mind, here’s a look at three of the major economic issues facing the United States right now.

1. Rising cost of living

The consumer price index sitting comfortably at 40-year highs has consumers frustrated and pinching pennies to make ends meet. High prices for essentials like gas and groceries make it difficult to find places to cut spending.

Workers have seen huge wage gains over the past year, with hourly earnings up 5% in September from a year earlier. However, this is not enough to keep up with inflation.

The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are aimed at controlling inflation. In the meantime, voters want to see Congress and the White House intervene.

Changes in personal income have always been one of the most reliable predictors of elections, says Stephen Ansolabehere, Harvard professor of government and expert on elections and politics.

“Even though income is going up, inflation is taking it down in real terms. That’s what hurts Democrats,” Ansolabehere told CNBC Make It. “That inflation has to do with something the administration did, it’s not something voters actually care about. It’s more like, ‘Am I better?'”

2. The imminent possibility of a recession

While bright spots like low unemployment and a rebound in gross domestic product (GDP) show some potential to fight off a looming recession, voters and pundits aren’t optimistic about avoiding it altogether.

Bloomberg economists recently pegged the probability of the US entering a recession within 12 months at 100%. And less than a third of voters expect the economy to improve next year, according to a CNBC poll.

The layoffs have yet to trickle down to the job market. Still, 91% of CEOs expect a recession in the coming year, according to a KPMG survey of 1,325 CEOs between July 12 and August 24, 2022. And 52% of CEOs said the conditions in their own industry were worse at the start of the fourth quarter, according to a survey by nonpartisan think tank The Conference Board.

Despite reports that administration officials were beginning to explore recession-response plans earlier this month, Biden celebrated third-quarter GDP reports and insisted Republicans would try to undermine this progress.

The Fed continues to raise interest rates in its effort to rein in inflation, but those rate hikes could tip the United States into a recession if higher borrowing costs dampen demand too much.

Even though the Fed is technically responsible for pushing the country into a recession, voters will likely look to their elected leaders for solutions.

3. The volatile stock market

The stock market is not a complete picture of the economy, but its performance certainly matters to voters. Watching their wallets swell as pandemic stimulus efforts materialize, only to plummet and remain volatile through 2022, many consumers are rethinking their retirement plans and worrying about their future.

The stock market will stay up and down until there is a clear picture of what the government is doing, says Harvard’s Ansolabehere. Tax reform and changes to the funding of social programs such as food stamps and health insurance can affect consumer budgets and lead to greater market uncertainty.

“There are things Congress shouldn’t do and things it can do to create a more stable situation,” Ansolabehere said. “What Wall Street wants is certainty. They want to be able to expect what Congress is going to do in terms of budgets and taxes.”

Finding that stability could be difficult. If the Democrats lose the House, Congress could be bracing for another debt ceiling standoff that could threaten to shut down the government or push the country into defaulting on its debt, reports The Washington Post.

The war in Ukraine, another Covid surge, and climate change could slow or reverse progress toward a full economic recovery, where prices come back down to earth and checking your 401(k) isn’t so heartbreaking. But it’s up to voters to decide who is best placed to handle these issues.

Sign up now: Manage your money and your career better with our weekly newsletter

Don’t miss:

The 4 most “recession-resistant” industries to work in, according to economists

Americans Think You Need $1.7 Million To Retire Comfortably, Here’s How Much You Need To Save Each Month To Make It To 65

The IRS has adjusted its tax brackets for 2023, you may owe less tax next year

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/31/2022-midterms-voters-worried-about-the-economy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos