You’re all mad at us: Capitol police officer recalls Jan. 6 encounter outside Pelosi’s office





They tried to overtake me. And I stopped them. They did not do it. I did, Dunn said defiantly under questioning from one of the Oath Keepers lawyers.

Dunn’s confrontation with members of the Oath Keepers, including Florida leaders Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson, marked the start of the fifth week of testimony in the trial, the most complex and important to emerge from the attack on the January 6 against the Capitol. It comes as Pelosi grapples with the aftermath of the San Francisco home invasion that severely injured her husband, Paul, and sparked a new national debate about politically motivated violence.

Aspects of the attack on the Pelosis home, from the attackers’ alleged appeal to Wheres Nancy to its embrace of election conspiracy theories, included eerie echoes of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Prosecutors have attempted to portray Oath Keepers members as singularly motivated to seek out Pelosi and then-Vice President Mike Pence, part of a broad conspiracy to prevent the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden . Lawyers for the Justice Department used recent testimony to re-enact the march of the Oath Keepers through the Capitol, with some members of the group parting to the Senate and others to the House.

Prosecutors posted videos of Dunn’s encounter with Meggs, Harrelson and other members of the mob, and Dunn walked them through the exchange. I’m not letting you come this way, Dunn remembered saying.

We have dozens of officers down. They take us on stretchers. You’re pissing us all off, he said.

Lawyers for the defendants asked Dunn if his memory was possibly faulty given the extreme pressure he was under. Dunn, a tall and imposing figure, agreed he was under siege sprinting from place to place while wearing a heavy body armor and brandishing an M4. He arrived outside the Speakers’ Desk after first helping to defend a stairwell that led to the Lower West Terrace, the site of the most extreme and protracted violence to occur that day.

Another officer, David Lazarus, testified that he witnessed Dunn’s antagonistic exchange with the oath keepers while helping lead a furious effort to create a safe path to evacuate personnel from Pelosis, including some had locked themselves in a conference room in his adjoining suite.

I have tunnel vision. I just wanna walk into the office, Lazarus said, describing his approach to the Pelosis suite, before spotting Dunn chewing with members of the crowd.

Lazarus said he texted and communicated with staff members at Pelosis to assure them it was him when he arrived to help them out of the locked room. He worried that the second floor of the Capitol, the site of the rotunda, as well as the House and Senate chambers were too overcrowded to create a safe escape route. So he said he led the staff members to a conference room on the third floor which was easier to secure and told them not to open the doors until he returned.

Dunn also recalled watching Lazarus, whom he briefly mistook for a congressman because he was wearing a suit and had a pin on his lapel. And he said he quickly sought to divert the gaze of the crowd from the officer to himself.

Harrelsons attorney Brad Geyer sought to raise questions about Dunn’s memory, particularly in his interview with the FBI about the encounter, when he initially suggested he believed members of the Oath Keepers had offered to protect him from the oncoming crowd.

Dunn said he was describing two separate encounters. The first came in the Capitol’s first-floor crypt area atop a stairwell that led to the lower west terrace, amid the intense violence unfolding below. There, he said, a group in military-style clothing approached and offered to stand between him and the crowd at the top of the stairs.

But that group, he said, did not include any of the oath keepers he later saw outside Pelosis’ office who did not offer to help him, he testified.

Geyer also questioned whether Dunn’s use of profanity with the rioters was unusual, pointing to the extreme physical and mental strain the officer was under.

That day was the most unusual event of my career, Dunn replied, agreeing he had feelings of fear and anger amid the riot.

Did you experience feelings of betrayal? Geyer asked.

During the event, not so much, Dunn replied. After, of course. During the event, it was just about surviving.

