Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block lawmakers from obtaining tax returns





WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his fight to block a U.S. House of Representatives committee from accessing his tax returns for what he describes as politically motivated reasons.

Trump filed an emergency request to stay a lower court ruling against the former Republican president that upheld the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee’s request for the tax documents as a justified part of his legislative work while his lawyers prepare an appeal.

“If he is allowed to run, it will undermine the separation of powers and leave the office of the president vulnerable to intrusive requests for information from political opponents of the legislature,” Trump’s lawyers wrote, referring to the breakdown. powers between the three branches of the United States Government.

The fight has been going on since 2019, when the committee sued Trump to force disclosure of tax returns. Trump was the first president in four decades not to release his tax returns because he aimed to keep details of his wealth and the activities of his company, the Trump Organization, secret.

In its request, the committee cited a federal law that empowers the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee to request anyone’s tax returns from the IRS.

House Democrats have said they need Trump’s tax returns to see if the IRS is properly auditing presidential filings and to assess whether new legislation is needed. Trump’s lawyers called the explanation “pretense” and “dishonest,” saying the real goal is to uncover politically damaging information about Trump, who is considering a rerun for president in 2024.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden sided with Congress in December 2021 and dismissed the case, saying the committee has broad authority over a former president’s tax returns.

In August, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia also ruled against Trump, finding that “every president comes into office knowing that he will be subject to the same laws as all other citizens when he leaves.” his duties”. The appeals court refused a new hearing on October 27.

Reporting by Andrew Chung in Washington and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/trump-asks-us-supreme-court-block-lawmakers-obtaining-tax-returns-2022-10-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos