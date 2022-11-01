



CANBERRA, Australia — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the United States of undermining regional peace and stability.

The United States is preparing to build dedicated long-range bomber facilities at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory, national broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Tindal is south of the coastal city of Darwin, where thousands of US Marine Corps soldiers have spent about half of each year since 2012 under a deal struck by then US President Barack Obama , and then Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not directly respond when asked at a press conference on Monday whether the United States was preparing to deploy bombers to Australia.

We talk to our friends from the US alliance from time to time, Albanese said.

There are visits to Australia, including Darwin, where US Marines are stationed on a rotational basis, he said.

The US Air Force told ABC that the ability to deploy US bombers to Australia “sends a strong message to adversaries about our ability to project lethal air power.”

Asked about the positioning of US nuclear bombers in Australia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said defense and security cooperation between the countries should not target any third parties or harm the interests of other countries. third.

US behaviors on the matter have increased regional tensions, seriously undermined regional peace and stability and could trigger an arms race in the region, Zhao told reporters during a regular briefing in Beijing.

China urges relevant parties to abandon the outdated Cold War, zero-sum mentality and narrow geopolitical thinking, and do something that promotes regional peace and stability and enhances mutual trust between countries, Xi added. Zhao.

Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who was defense minister when his Conservative government was ousted in May, welcomed the prospect of a regular presence of B-52 bombers in Australia.

It would be fantastic to run them more regularly, Dutton said, referring to the bombers. This strengthens our security posture in these uncertain times.

During his tenure, Dutton said he discussed with US authorities the rotation of all aspects of the US Air Force into sparsely populated northern Australia.

Defending this (Northern Australia) and deterring anyone from taking action against us is absolutely essential, Dutton said.

We have a vulnerability and it’s important for us to have a very strong relationship with the United States … and all of our allies, Dutton added.

ABC said US bidding documents showed the US Department of Defense planned to build an aircraft parking area at Tindal to accommodate six B-52s.

There were detailed plans for the construction of a US Force squadron operations facility at Tindal along with a maintenance centre, jet fuel storage tanks and an ammunition bunker, the report said. ABC.

The RAAF’s ability to host and train alongside USAF bombers demonstrates how integrated our two air forces are, the US Department of Defense told the ABC.

The ABC did not provide a timeline for the Tindal upgrade.

AP video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed to this report.

