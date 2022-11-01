Government Raids America’s Largest Wine Distributor





Federal investigators rushed to Southern Glazer’s California office in an unprecedented move.

©Getty Images | Southern Glazer’s is the largest liquor distributor in the United States.

The US wine and spirits industry is on Twitter this week following news of a raid on the California offices of the country’s largest liquor distributor.

“The world of alcohol investigations hasn’t been this exciting since Al Capone ruled Chicago,” said alcoholic beverage attorney Sean O’Leary.

Agents from the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau spent most of Wednesday at the Union City offices of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. The raid was confirmed by an IRS spokesperson to the San Francisco Chronicle, which broke the story.

Now the question everyone is asking is: Why? What were they looking for?

There are two big clues here. The first is that the IRS is involved. The other is that there is no evidence that the Federal Trade Commission was involved. This is important, but first consider the involvement of the IRS.

I spoke to a former government employee familiar with TTB’s operations. He said unfair trade practices are the only area where he might think the TTB and the IRS have a common interest.

“Certain promotions of business practices may give rise to tax liability that is not reported,” he said. “For example, sometimes a representative of a wholesaler will report that he purchased several rounds of drinks from a retailer bar, but simply did a credit card swipe which made payment to the bar server. .This would be income for the bartender and could have bogus income tax deduction questions for the wholesaler.”

In fact, Southern Glazer’s paid a $5 million fine in 2017 for a “pay to play” case in Pennsylvania, in which the wholesaler offered inducements to state liquor board employees. These incentives included World Series tickets, a trip to Aruba, a villa at a private resort in Jamaica, and between $20,000 and $40,000 in cash.

The gifts go both ways. Under federal law, if alcohol producers or suppliers offer incentives to wholesaler employees, those incentives must be reported and employees must pay taxes on them. If a large producer gave money to a wholesaler, that money should be reported as income.

Here’s why the FTC isn’t involved, at least as far as we know: Southern Glazer’s and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) were hit with an antitrust lawsuit in March by a software company called Provi that claims the big two distributors tried to put it out of business. This lawsuit is considered a serious threat but is in its early stages. The Biden administration has repeatedly said it plans to take antitrust enforcement more seriously. But it’s unlikely at this point that the federal action last week was related to the Provi lawsuit.

Southern Glazer’s is the nation’s largest wine and spirits distributor, with operations in 44 states. It represents more than 5,000 brands, including some of the most popular spirits brands, and delivers more than 170 million cases of alcohol each year. When named 2019 Wholesaler of the Year by Beverage Industry magazine, Southern Glazer’s cited $17.5 billion in annual revenue and 22,000 employees nationwide.

It is currently unconfirmed if other Southern Glazer sites were visited by federal regulators last week, or if the scope of the investigation is limited to California, the largest wine market and spirits in the United States.

“I imagine it’s pretty well thought out,” O’Leary told Wine-Searcher. “If the feds get it wrong, they’ll have a big egg on their face. With the IRS involved, this is no minor investigation. Al Capone was shot by the IRS. The IRS has more powers, can -be than any federal agency.”

At this point, I must stress that the fact that a raid occurs is not proof of a crime. In 1999, in San Francisco, the FBI spent three full days on a raid occupying city offices that oversaw the city’s minority contracting program, and agents removed truckloads of evidence. The media widely reported that the then-mayor was the target of the investigation, but despite an investigation that lasted five years, no charges against him were ever filed.

So, to be very clear, Southern Glazer’s is innocent until proven guilty. But, if the IRS and the TTB have a case to make, the implications are immense.

“If you’re found guilty of breaking a law, your license could be challenged,” O’Leary said.

A $5 million fine is a slap on the wrist for a $17.5 billion company, but a move against the nation’s largest retailer’s operating license? It wouldn’t be a slap on the wrist. It would disrupt liquor distribution in that state.

“It’s unprecedented, that the IRS and the TTB raided a major corporation,” O’Leary said. “I don’t think everyone has seen this before.”

To join the conversation, comment on our social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wine-searcher.com/m/2022/10/government-raids-largest-us-wine-distributor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos