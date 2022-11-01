‘Our secret weapon’: Ukraine enlists US to push Israel to send military aid





Ukraine is asking for US help in pressuring Israel to provide military aid, Kyiv’s envoy to Jerusalem told US media on Sunday.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told Washington-based news site The Hill that he holds weekly meetings with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides as part of a process to push Israel to send defense equipment to Ukraine.

Just kidding, but I call it our secret weapon. That’s why we are discussing the different support measures, and again, we need to change this major trend that makes Israel’s position different from the rest of the democratic world, and have more military-technical cooperation, Korniychuk said.

Although Jerusalem has sent several shipments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Israel has repeatedly rejected kyiv’s requests for defensive weapons, particularly missile defense systems that could be used to repel Russian bombardments, despite its sympathy for the fate of the country.

Israel’s refusal is seen as an attempt by Jerusalem to maintain working relations with Moscow due to Russian control of Syrian airspace, where the Israeli Air Force has flown hundreds of sorties to prevent Tehran-backed groups to gain a foothold and to block alleged Iranian arms shipments. to terrorist groups.

Israeli officials also expressed concern that advanced military technology could fall into enemy hands and cited production and supply limitations.

The wreckage of what Kyiv described as an Iranian Shahed drone shot down near Kupiansk, Ukraine on September 13, 2022. (Ukrainian Army Strategic Communications Directorate via AP)

However, there are signs Jerusalem’s aid efforts are increasing amid reports that Russia has started using suicide drones received from Israel’s regional rival Iran.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that relations between Israel and Ukraine had started to improve, citing intelligence cooperation between the countries over Iranian-made Shahed drones employed by the Kremlin during the war. .

Korniychuk also said there had been progress “on some defence-related technical issues,” particularly regarding Israel’s offer to provide its missile warning system technology.

Especially now, when Russia has started collaborating with Iran, that of course triggers much greater tension among Israeli politicians and military experts, and [people in the] street to help Ukraine, just because ultimately Iran is part of the coalition against Ukraine, Korniychuk told The Hill, citing Israel’s growing concern over Moscow’s ties to Tehran.

He added that he hoped Israel would be persuaded to provide anti-missile and anti-drone systems after the November 1 election.

Additionally, the Ukrainian envoy said he was seeking Washington’s help in pressuring Israel to implement the Western sanctions regime.

Israel has yet to join the action as there is currently no legal structure in the Jewish state that would allow sanctions on assets and citizens of a state that is not defined by law as a country. enemy. Such a law could theoretically be passed in the future.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

However, Israel has promised to respect international blacklists and ensure that it does not become a place where sanctioned Russians can circumvent Western measures.

The issue of sanctions is also important, and the Americans are in a much better position to check whether or not the Israelis are complying with those sanctions, Korniychuk said.

A Treasury Department spokesperson told The Hill that they were working with several countries, including Israel, to “cut avenues for Russia to evade international sanctions and export controls.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

