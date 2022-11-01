British Home Secretary fights for survival… After two weeks of last resignation – POLITICO





London Shes already had to step down as British Interior Minister this fall.

And now scandalous, Suella Braverman returned to her role by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week, clinging to her controversial post for a second time. in southeast England.

In a statement sent to the House of Representatives on Monday, Conservative hardliners denied widespread reports that she had personally prevented officials from booking large volumes of hotel rooms for hundreds of asylum seekers who could no longer accommodate Kent’s overcrowded Manston processing facility. . Experts said that, if proven, could constitute a violation of the Ministerial Act.

Like most Brits, I am very concerned about the hotel, but as an opposition member of parliament has called for her resignation, she insisted that I have never blocked her use of the hotel. As a former Attorney General, I understand the importance of considering legal advice.

The Manston site currently accommodates approximately 4,000 people, more than triple the current maximum capacity of 1,600. Many are being forced to stay much longer than the legally allowed 24 hours. Reports show that hundreds of people are sleeping on the floor and the disease is rampant.

David Neal, the UK government’s independent chief inspector for borders and immigration, told MPs last week that he was speechless at “a disastrous situation”. He said some migrants from Afghanistan were locked in tents for 32 days, but the facility is designed to only hold up to 24 hours while they are being screened before being transported to a camp or hotel.

The crisis was triggered by a significant increase in the number of undocumented migrants trying to cross the English Channel, which has so far reached nearly 40,000 so far this year, according to Defense figures. On Sunday alone, about 468 people made a dangerous trip aboard eight boats.

Since leaving the EU, the UK has requested a bilateral deal with France and the wider EU bloc to return people crossing the strait to the first country it considers safe. So far nothing has come out.

The system is broken,” admitted Braverman. “Illegal migration is out of control and too many people are more interested in covering up the truth and playing political games than solving the problem.”

She said the Ministry of Home Affairs is currently negotiating additional accommodations for undocumented migrants with private providers and is considering all possible options to address overcrowding in Britain’s processing centers.

She also told lawmakers she was appalled to learn that there were more than 35,000 migrants staying in hotels across the UK at a huge cost to UK taxpayers when they were first appointed Interior Minister in September. She encouraged an urgent review of alternative options, but in the meantime, the department continued to procure hotel rooms, she said.

But earlier Monday, local Conservative MP Roger Gale explained that overcrowding at the Manston facility was entirely unacceptable, suggesting that the situation may have been deliberately allowed to occur.

“I heard that the Ministry of Home Affairs is having a very difficult time securing hotel accommodations,” he said. Now I understand that this is a matter of policy and we have decided not to reserve additional hotel space.

These accusations are adding pressure to the Interior Minister. The Interior Minister raised many questions about his return to the Cabinet last week as he had to resign just six days after being caught using a personal email account to share sensitive government documents.

According to an Interior Department review released on Monday, Braverman sent six Home Office documents to her personal email address between September 15 and October 16. Then one of them was passed on to her back-bench colleague as a clear violation of her security rules.

In a defiant tone, Braverman admitted the mistake, but argued that widespread allegations of her actions were a conspiracy to oust her from senior positions. She told her lawmakers that some people want her removed.

Braverman’s allies acknowledged that the interior secretary was in great trouble, but warned that she was deliberately placed in an impossible position by people who would not be around.

The pressure is not being relieved in any way, and I think it could be too much of a burden on her.”

