Avian Influenza: Housing orders are introduced across the UK.





Mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds will be introduced across the UK from 00:01 on Monday 7th November by decision of the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer.

Stall measures legally require all birdkeepers to keep their birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures to protect livestock of all types and sizes from disease.

This order will extend to all of England mandatory housing measures already in place in hotspot areas in Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex as the national risk of avian flu in wild birds is very high. .

Over the past year, the UK has faced the largest avian influenza outbreak on record, with more than 200 confirmed cases since the end of October 2021. The introduction of housing measures came after the disease was found in more than 70 buildings since early October. Several reports on wild birds.

Chief veterinarians are now recommending that all aviaries across the UK spend a week preparing, including measures to safeguard animal welfare, consult with private veterinarians and expand their homes if necessary.

Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s top veterinary surgeon, said:

We are now facing the largest avian flu outbreak ever recorded this year, and the number of cases of commercial farms and backyard birds across the UK is growing rapidly. The risk of exposure to disease in domesticated birds has now reached a point where all birds must be kept until further notice.

Thorough biological security and separation of flocks from wild birds in all respects are the best defenses. Whether you are raising a few or thousands, you must keep them indoors starting Monday, November 7th. This decision was not taken lightly, but it is the best way to protect your birds from this highly contagious disease.

Evidence shows that rearing birds reduces the risk of bird flu infection in domesticated birds. However, cages alone cannot protect birds and all breeders must always follow the other enhanced biosecurity measures required by the AIPZ to protect their flocks and avoid the risk of future outbreaks in wild birds. Homes combined with stringent biosecurity measures can provide even greater risk reduction.

The new housing measures build on the enhanced biosecurity measures introduced earlier this month as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ). The AIPZ requires all poultry breeders to restrict access to non-essential people on site, require workers to change clothes and shoes before entering new enclosures, and ensure that vehicles are regularly cleaned and disinfected to limit the risk of disease spread. means that additional precautions must be taken. The UK Health and Safety Authority continues to advise that the public health risk of the virus is very low, the Food Standards Agency recommendations remain unchanged and that avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk to UK consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

More Info: Defra publishes biosecurity guidelines and biosecurity self-assessment checklists to help all avian breeders instigate and maintain good biosecurity and keep GOV.UK/bird updated on the latest avian influenza situation You can check it through -flu

Adding housing measures to the AIPZ already in place across the UK means that all aviaries across the UK will have to:

Washing and disinfecting clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after receiving all poultry and captive birds or coming into contact with reticulated poultry and captive birds. Use disposable protective clothing whenever possible. Farming Birds are kept to minimize contamination from manure, dung and other products and use effective pest control. We maintain records of the movements of our dead, poultry and poultry products and changes in production. On an ongoing basis, the barns are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Keep fresh disinfectant at the following temperature: Minimize direct or indirect contact between poultry and captive and wild birds, including ensuring that all feed and water is inaccessible to wild birds at appropriate concentrations at all farm and poultry feedlot entry and exit points. Birds are kept in fences or enclosed spaces.

